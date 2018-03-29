AM Turist: Seven Setras in one stroke

Croatian tour operator AM Turist has renewed its fleet of coaches with seven S 515 HD models. Each of the vehicles of the Setra ComfortClass 500 is equipped with 48 seats. All in all, the company from Zaprešić provides tour organisers with 20 coaches of the Ulm-based brand for multi-day tours across Europe. The mantra of Marijo (left) and Anto Jurić (right) is: Once Setra, always Setra. Since the market launch of the Setra ComfortClass six years ago, the two owners have ordered a total of 28 vehicles of this model series.

“The quality of the coaches, the safety systems and the well-developed service network are unique in Europe”, says Anto Jurić, the senior partner of the family business founded in 1987, which pursues a strategy of ongoing investment and the further expansion of its all-Setra fleet.

