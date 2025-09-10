TUM: Model regions for autonomous driving in public transport and freight transport decided

IAA Roundtable: MCube launches initiative for autonomous mobility

On the initiative of the research community, Germany’s transport industry and politicians are committed to promoting autonomous driving in public transport and freight transport. MCube, the “Munich Cluster for the Future of Mobility in Metropolitan Regions” led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Digital Hub Mobility of UnternehmerTUM, and the “Mobile Future Munich” (MZM) alliance have jointly executed a letter of intent to this effect.

At the start of IAA Mobility 2025, the exclusive IAA Mobility Roundtable “Model Regions for Autonomous Driving in Public Transport” took place on 9 September under the joint patronage of Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder and Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter. The platform was initiated by TUM with MCube and UnternehmerTUM together with MZM as neutral, innovative facilitators. Around 50 stakeholders from politics, industry, public transport, science, and associations discussed cooperation to accelerate the development and implementation of autonomous mobility solutions in a confidential setting. With impulses from science, practice, and politics, the foundation was thus laid for cross-regional and cross-sector cooperation to strengthen Germany in international competition and advance autonomous driving as an innovation driver for local public and freight transport.

The declaration of intent was signed by the Bavarian Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder, the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter, TUM President Prof. Thomas F. Hofmann, and the President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) Hildegard Müller, as well as around 50 representatives from federal, state, and local politics, industry, transport associations, and other sectors.

Dr. Markus Söder, Bavarian Minister-President, said: “Bavaria is driving the future of mobility: we are pioneers in autonomous driving. What started with a truck on the A9 freeway is now poised to revolutionize urban transportation. At the Autonomous Driving Roundtable held at the Bavarian State Chancellery, we are bringing together key players from science, industry, and local government. Together with VDA President Hildegard Müller, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, and TUM President Thomas Hofmann, our goal is to establish Munich as a model region for autonomous driving and to expand our technological capabilities. This will propel us forward in mobility, economic growth, and innovation. We are aiming for 20,000 autonomous shuttles and 5,000 autonomous buses integrated into a connected system of public transport and on-demand services. Science and industry are ready — now it’s time to cut red tape and create the regulatory framework needed to stay competitive on the global stage. As a hub for the automotive industry and high-tech, Bavaria is the ideal location for the IAA.”

Dieter Reiter, Mayor of Munich, said: “The Munich region is growing – and with it the number of people who want to be mobile and the goods that need to be transported. Autonomous driving not only offers sustainable solutions for public transport but also makes it more economical and efficient. The topic is becoming increasingly important, especially in freight transport, given the growing shortage of drivers. Munich is a strong economic and scientific location and thus offers the best conditions for establishing a model region for autonomous driving in the city and the entire region in multiple stages. As part of the “Mobile Future Munich” alliance, we have developed a vision paper together with the surrounding municipalities, companies, and universities. With today’s signing of a letter of intent, we are positioning ourselves as a reliable partner alongside science and industry.”

Prof. Thomas F. Hofmann, President of TUM, said: “With the roundtable initiated by MCube, UnternehmerTUM and MZM, TUM is providing a strong impetus to translate research results even more effectively into socially viable innovations and real-life practice. We will drive this process forward together with the most important stakeholders in the field of autonomous local public and freight transport for the sustainable development of autonomous mobility in Germany as a center of innovation. The MCube mobility cluster is a key driving force in this regard!”

Oliver May-Beckmann, Managing Director of MCube / TUM, said: “Autonomous driving will only become a game changer if we actually make the technology usable for local public transport, shuttles, delivery vehicles, and trucks. To achieve this, it was necessary to cut through the Gordian knot of innovation blockades: until now, vehicle manufacturers have been waiting for purchase guarantees from local authorities and transport companies – and these in turn have been waiting for available vehicle models. And everyone together was waiting for politicians to secure investments through a legal framework. Now we’ve managed to get everyone around the table.”

Clear commitment

The letter of intent stipulates that model regions for autonomous mobility and logistics should be networked and expanded to implement innovations more quickly. The focus is on autonomous driving in public transport and freight transport. Strategic alliances pool expertise and infrastructure, while European platforms ensure technological sovereignty. The signing parties are making concrete contributions to implementation. Bavaria’s Science Minister Markus Blume is convinced: “The future of mobility begins in Bavaria. Our universities are global leaders in the development of autonomous driving. Leading the way is TUM, with its Munich-based cluster for the future of mobility. The technology is practically ready for market. Now we need the right infrastructure and regulatory framework. Through a joint pact between science, industry, and government, we will establish Munich as Germany’s number one model region for autonomous driving.”

The signatories of the letter of intent include (in alphabetical order)

AUMOVIO SE

Bosch

Bundesministerium für Verkehr (Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport)

Bundesministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie (Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy)

Bundesministerium für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt (Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space)

DB Regio

Freistaat Bayern (Free State of Bavaria)

Holon

Industrie- und Handelskammer München und Oberbayern (Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria)

Kraftfahrtbundesamt (Federal Motor Transport Authority)

Landeshauptstadt München (City of Munich)

Landkreis Freising (District of Freising)

Landkreis Dachau (District of Dachau)

Landkreis München (District of Munich)

Leipziger Verkehrsbetriebe (Leipzig Transport Authority)

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Moia

Motor AI

Münchner Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund (Munich Transport and Tariff Association)

Stadtwerke München (Munich Municipal Utilities)

Technische Universität München (Technical University of Munich)

Verband der Automobilindustrie (German Association of the Automotive Industry)

Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen (Association of German Transport Companies)

vbw – Vereinigung der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e. V. (Bavarian Industry Association)

