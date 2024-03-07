TTTech Auto and BlackBerry QNX expand partnership to tackle critical complexity challenges for future software defined vehicles (SDV)

New QNX operating system to integrate with TTTech Auto’s best-in-class scheduling solutions to support safety and real-time domains with high computational performance combined with functional safety

TTTech Auto and BlackBerry Limited today announced an expansion of their existing partnership to address the growing complexity challenges of software defined vehicles (SDVs). The co-operation will support the native integration of the latest BlackBerry® QNX® Operating System (OS) 8.0 with TTTech Auto’s best-in-class scheduling solutions in a single safety-certified product. This will enhance performance and enable better utilization of the underlying semiconductors in complex and highly mission-critical environments such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in SDVs.

The joint product from this co-operation will support the scalability of architectures, from zonal to domain controllers and central compute, as well as from fail-safe to fail-operational solutions. By leveraging best-in-class scheduling algorithms, the design phase is simplified and testing efforts reduced, allowing users to modify their configuration with just one click and achieve functional results consistently. The product is pre-certified to support relevant safety standards (ISO 26262 up to ASIL D) and security standards (ISO 21434). It will be available for projects end of Q2/2024 and fully certified in Q4/2024.

“The combination of rapid advancements in silicon chip performance, increasing system integration and interdependency, and growing software complexity is creating a pressure cooker environment for SDV manufacturers,” said John Wall, SVP and head of QNX at BlackBerry. “When safety and security are paramount, there is no room for compromise. That’s where our partnership with TTTech Auto excels. It will deliver a linchpin product that supports scalable architectures and complex interactions needed by SDVs on our trusted safe and secure QNX foundation.”

“Developing SDVs makes the old days of auto design look like child’s play,” commented Stefan Poledna, CTO at TTTech Auto. “SDVs of the future require a system-wide approach that embraces the “4 S’s” of system, safety, security and software integration. In partnership with QNX, we’re helping overcome a major hurdle by offering a pre-integrated and pre-certified solution that ticks all of the boxes to support innovation and advancement in SDVs.”

This partnership builds on the success of an initial co-operation announced in June 2022, through which TTTech Auto and BlackBerry have integrated the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and TTTech Auto’s safe vehicle software platform, MotionWise. Joint products from this co-operation are already in production.

SOURCE: BlackBerry