TrueCar’s ALG forecasts vehicle sales for May 2020

ALG, Inc., a subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. and the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects total new vehicle sales will reach 1,080,075 units in May 2020, down 32% from a year ago. This month’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 11.8 million units. Excluding fleet sales, ALG expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,008,916 units, a decrease of 21% from a year ago.

“The automotive industry is showing positive signs of a rebound and, while we are projecting a 21% decline in retail sales for May under this unprecedented environment, it’s quite encouraging,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “Our own consumer research has shown that 72% of car shoppers state that their need for a vehicle has remained the same or increased due to the pandemic.”

“Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally a major car buying holiday. The extra weekend in May, along with the outpouring of OEM incentives in response to COVID-19, and the reopening of state economies and dealership showrooms, is helping buoy May vehicle sales.”

“Consumers are also finding comfort and convenience in the various remote shopping and purchasing options retailers are offering such as vehicle delivery, remote paperwork, and home test drives,” added Lyman.

Additional Insights: (Forecast by ALG)

Total retail sales for May 2020 are expected to be down 21% from a year ago.

Fleet sales for May 2020 are expected to be down 78% from a year ago.

Total SAAR is expected to decrease 32% from a year ago from 17.4 million units to 11.8 million units.

Used vehicle sales for May 2020 are expected to reach 2,342,597, down 34% from a year ago and up 116 % from April 2020.

The average interest rates on new vehicle loans is 6.31%, based on TrueCar data.

“Brands like Hyundai and Volkswagen are showing the lowest levels of declines in total retail unit sales due to their robust product lines with strong deferred payment options, low interest rates, and job loss programs. These types of offers are resonating with consumers and raising confidence in the marketplace,” Nick Woolard, Director of OEM and Affinity Partner Analytics at TrueCar.

SOURCE: TrueCar