TrueCar shares best end-of-month cash, lease and finance deals on new vehicles for September

TrueCar Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for September 2020.

“Inventory availability on popular models continues to be a challenge this month and likely through the end of the year due to production pauses a few months ago, so consumers looking for the best deals will likely need to be flexible in their trim and model choices,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics.

“Now is also a good time to find a deal on the outgoing 2020 model year vehicles,” added Woolard. “Automakers typically begin introducing their new model year in the spring and summer and start discounting the outgoing model. This year there have been delays introducing the new models which means many of the 2021 model year vehicles are just starting to hit the market.”

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month. This month we’re seeing average savings of close to 8% off MSRP across all new models.

Cash

Chevrolet Bolt (Electric)

Avg. incentive amount: $19,018

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $11,088, up 25% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 46% average savings off MSRP. Ford Expedition (Fullsize utility)

Avg. incentive amount: $8,532

Cash incentive: the avg. cash offer on this vehicle is $7,158, up 44% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 13% average savings off MSRP. Lexus ES350 (Premium Midsize)

Avg. incentive amount: $8,048

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,500, up 27% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 17% average savings off MSRP. GMC Acadia (Midsize Utility)

Avg. incentive amount: $4,949

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,956, up 28% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 11% average savings off MSRP. Buick Enclave (Midsize Utility)

Avg. incentive amount: $4,359

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,146, up 47% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 9% average savings off MSRP.

Lease

Ford Mustang (Sport)

Avg. incentive amount: $2,834

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,505, up 6% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 6% average savings off MSRP. Subaru Forester (Compact Utility)

Avg. incentive amount: $2,596

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $2,335, up 2% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 9% average savings off MSRP. BMW X5 (Premium Midsize)

Avg. incentive amount: $7,681

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $9,191, up 4% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 11% average savings off MSRP. Toyota Tacoma (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. incentive amount: $2,336

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,994, up 7% from last month.

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 7% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Colorado (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. incentive amount: $2,952

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,540, up 22% from last month

Why is this a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 8% average savings off MSRP.

SOURCE: TrueCar