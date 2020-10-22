TrueCar shares best end-of-month cash, lease and finance deals on new vehicles for October 2020

TrueCar Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for October 2020.

“There are finally some positive signs on the inventory front,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics. “October is the first month since May that we’re starting to see inventory rebound on the new car side.”

“While inventory is still a bit tighter than normal, more inventory means consumers will have an easier time finding popular vehicles on their local dealers’ lots,” continued Woolard. “It may present pricing advantages as well, as low supply, high demand vehicles are not typically discounted and can often go for over MSRP. This is a good trend for car buyers going into the busy Black Friday and end-of-year car buying season.”

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month. This month we’re seeing average savings of close to 8.3% off MSRP across all new models.

Cash

Toyota Camry Hybrid (Midsize car)

Avg. MSRP: $31,125

Avg. Paid: $26,214

Avg. incentive amount: $3,246

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,989, up 54% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 10% average savings off MSRP. Volvo XC90 (Premium Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $64,947

Avg. Paid: $60,457

Avg. incentive amount: $6,853

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,369, up 31% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP. Buick Enclave (Midsize utility)

Avg. MSRP: $50,739

Avg. Paid: $43,916

Avg. incentive amount: $7,032

Cash incentive: the avg. cash offer on this vehicle is $6,677, up 20% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 14% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Traverse (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $41,414

Avg. Paid: $38,342

Avg. incentive amount: $3,756

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,157, up 21% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 9% average savings off MSRP. GMC Canyon (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $39,570

Avg. Paid: $36,163

Avg. incentive amount: $3,463

Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,129, up 16% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 9% average savings off MSRP.

Lease

Subaru Ascent (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $43,175

Avg. Paid: $39,302

Avg. incentive amount: $2,818

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,117, up 30% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 7% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $50,089

Avg. Paid: $44,564

Avg. incentive amount: $5,844

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $11,766, up 21% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $40,930

Avg. Paid: $37,238

Avg. incentive amount: $5,220

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,790, up 20% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 13% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Colorado (Midsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $36,273

Avg. Paid: $33,345

Avg. incentive amount: $3,688

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,845, up 19% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 10% average savings off MSRP. Volvo XC60 (Premium Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $54,358

Avg. Paid: $50,549

Avg. incentive amount: $6,383

Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $7,428, up 14% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 12% average savings off MSRP.

Finance

Honda Pilot (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $42,360

Avg. Paid: $38,840

Avg. incentive amount: $2,137

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,917, up 34% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an 5% average savings off MSRP. This discount is higher than typical for this model. Nissan Altima (Midsize car)

Avg. MSRP: $27,928

Avg. Paid: $24,814

Avg. incentive amount: $3,452

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,103, up 32% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 12% average savings off MSRP. Chevrolet Equinox (Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $31,330

Avg. Paid: $26,762

Avg. incentive amount: $5,498

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,427, up 25% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 18% average savings off MSRP. Ram 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $56,200

Avg. Paid: $50,842

Avg. incentive amount: $6,224

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $7,136, up 15% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 11% average savings off MSRP. Chrysler Pacifica (Minivan)

Avg. MSRP: $44,716

Avg. Paid: $41,973

Avg. incentive amount: $4,407

Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,504, up 12% from last month.

Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents a 10% average savings off MSRP.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: TrueCar