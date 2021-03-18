TrueCar shares best end-of-month cash, lease and finance deals on new vehicles for March 2021

TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best cash, lease and finance deals on new vehicles, plus deals on used vehicles and trade-in values for March 2021.

“In today’s car buying marketplace, with fewer and more targeted incentives and discounts, consumers need to be really savvy and have the best, most accurate information to identify the best deals,” said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

“If you’ve had your heart set on an electric vehicle, we’re seeing some of the biggest discounts in this segment this month including on the Chevrolet Bolt, Audi e-Tron and Nissan Leaf,” added Woolard.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: TrueCar