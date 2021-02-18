TrueCar shares best end-of-month cash, lease and finance deals on new vehicles for February 2021

TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-month deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for February 2021.

“Used vehicle sales tend to peak this time of year versus new car sales which usually peak in December when big end-of-year discounts entice consumers to dealership lots,” said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. “This year popular used vehicles will likely still fetch a premium price as new vehicle inventory challenges continue, resulting in about a 10% increase in used vehicle list prices when compared with last year.”

“On the flip side, that means you can still get some of the highest values on your trade-in, particularly if you own a three to four-year-old, low mileage truck or SUV that can be used toward the purchase of your new vehicle.”

“If you’re looking for a unicorn new car deal, start with the remaining 2020 models still in inventory. While 2020 model year vehicles are scarce and only make up about 20% of all new inventory, if you find one on the lot that meets your needs you’ll want to move quickly before another buyer gets to it,” added Woolard.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month and to its recent price trend. This month we’re seeing average savings of approximately 7% off MSRP across all new models.

