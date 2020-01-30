TrueCar launches new product and brand

TrueCar, the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today launched a new consumer experience and strategic rebrand in response to changing consumer needs in a digital world.

Offering more flexibility for car shoppers looking for price clarity and convenience, TrueCar has expanded its product offering to include vehicle discovery tools, an upgraded used car experience, and the ability for consumers to choose how many Certified Dealers they want to connect with. The updated shopping experience is complemented by a new brand and visual identity, rolled out in a national advertising campaign targeting new audiences.

“It’s a new day for TrueCar, and we’re excited to return to innovation to drive our growth,” said Mike Darrow, Interim CEO and President of TrueCar. “We believe the changes to our consumer experience, along with our refreshed brand and new advertising creative, will make TrueCar more appealing and relevant to new audiences, particularly women and millennials.”

“Today’s digital native car buyers are accustomed to buying almost everything through an online platform,” added Darrow. “So giving consumers more convenience and choice is at the heart of this change. We believe this will result in more productive interactions between consumers and dealers and a better experience through our platform.”

TrueCar partnered with design firm Pentagram on its new brand identity, strategy, and design direction, which includes the new logo, color palette and brand taxonomy. The work also included a rebrand of TrueCar’s subsidiary, ALG, for the first time providing a stronger visual connection between the two brands.

“It’s vibrant, it’s joyous, and it’s the embodiment of our aspiration to create a world where shopping for a car is uplifting,” said Lucas Donat, Chief Brand Officer at TrueCar. “Our goal for the rebrand was a return to visual differentiation in our segment, with a lens toward attracting more women and millennial buyers. Despite what you might hear, millennials are buying cars at greater proportions than ever before, and women make or influence 82% of car buying decisions.”

