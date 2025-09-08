“True Volkswagen”: Volkswagen realigns its model range around core values

Volkswagen strengths: Focus on new design, high standards of quality, attractive price-performance ratio, innovative technologies and established names

Volkswagen will be presenting the results of three years of intensive development work at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 (8-14 September) in Munich, signalling the brand’s new direction. Inspired by the phrase “True Volkswagen”, the company has really honed in on typical Volkswagen strengths such as clean design with recognition factor, high standards of quality, an attractive price-performance ratio, intuitive operating concepts and innovative technologies.

The result is a model range that, for the most part, is made up of new vehicles and will now be on display for the first time at the IAA MOBILITY 2025. Future new additions to the range include four electric cars in the small car and compact segment, which will be gradually launched onto the market from 2026. In addition to the new ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI, which will still be camouflaged for their appearance at the IAA, the new ID. CROSS Concept – a near-production-ready compact SUV concept vehicle – will also make its debut at the event. The entry-level model ID. EVERY1, priced at 20,000 euros, will round off the attractive range of all-electric small cars in the future. Coinciding with this, the brand will launch its new naming strategy, with the ID. Polo as the first vehicle to reflect the new approach. Established VW vehicle names will also be transferred to electric vehicles.

Furthermore, Volkswagen is also continuing its product campaign for its combustion-engine models and will be presenting the new edition of the million-best-seller T-Roc in Munich. It complements the range of newly developed Tiguan, Tayron and Passat models. However, special models such as the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE also showcase the Wolfsburg-based brand’s new spirit.

With a wide range of intelligently designed combustion-engine and electric models, Volkswagen is launching a cutting-edge portfolio of vehicles as it enters the second half of the decade. Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Head of the Brand Group Core and member of the Group Board of Management: “Our goal for the next five years is clear: By 2030, we want to establish ourselves as the leading high-volume manufacturer for pioneering technology. At the IAA 2025, we will be demonstrating that we are ready to deliver on this now!”

SOURCE: Volkswagen