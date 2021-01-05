Trucks & electrified vehicles propel American Honda to strong 2020 finish

American Honda Q4 Total 366,068

-8.9% Cars 138,925

-13.4% Trucks 227,143

-5.9% Total 41,329

-7.3% Cars 11,069

-8.3% Trucks 30,260

-7.5 Total 324,739

-9.1% Cars 127,856

-14% Trucks 196,833

-5.7%

American Honda Dec. Total 136,467

-0.1% Cars 48,833

-6% Trucks 87,634

+3.6% Total 15,648

-3% Cars 3,788

-10.5% Trucks 11,860

-0.3% Total 120,819

+0.3% Cars 45,045

-5.6% Trucks 75,774

+4.2%

“While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, through the efforts of our Honda and Dealer associates and the continuing loyalty of our customers, we were able to deliver 1.3 million vehicles,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. “As the world continues to cope with the global pandemic, we remain optimistic that things will improve soon and look forward to the upcoming launches of critical all-new products like the Honda Civic and Acura MDX.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: HONDA