Trucking Hub Launches Dashcam One™ – Industry’s First Dashcam with Built-In ELD, Telematics, and AI-Powered Safety

Trucking Hub, an industry leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) software and connected fleet solutions, today announced the launch of Dashcam One™ – the industry’s first dashcam with a built-in Electronic Logging Device (ELD), real-time telematics, diagnostics, and AI-powered systems in a single device.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Dashcam One replaces multiple devices by unifying compliance, safety, and fleet visibility in a single compact unit. With built-in ELD functionality, fleets can meet DOT requirements – Hours of Service, DVIR, maintenance recordkeeping, and IFTA – while also adding AI-driven fleet and driver protection, performance scoring, real-time telematics, advanced diagnostics, and preventive maintenance tracking. A single-cable installation reduces hardware costs, setup time, and potential points of failure.

Key benefits include:

All-in-One Hardware – Integrated AI-powered systems for video safety, built-in ELD functionality for DOT compliance, plus telematics and advanced diagnostics.





– Integrated AI-powered systems for video safety, built-in ELD functionality for DOT compliance, plus telematics and advanced diagnostics. Sony STARVIS™ Clarity – Dual-facing HD cameras (5.04 MP road view, 2.07 MP driver view with IR night vision) deliver unmatched clarity day or night.





– Dual-facing HD cameras (5.04 MP road view, 2.07 MP driver view with IR night vision) deliver unmatched clarity day or night. Driver Privacy Cap – Instantly switch to road-only mode without losing critical road visibility.





– Instantly switch to road-only mode without losing critical road visibility. Plug-and-Play Installation – Connects directly to a vehicle’s diagnostic port and operational in minutes. Includes ELD cable and 128 GB SD card as standard.





– Connects directly to a vehicle’s diagnostic port and operational in minutes. Includes ELD cable and 128 GB SD card as standard. AI Safety Alerts – Real-time driver coaching and incident detection powered by advanced onboard AI.





– Real-time driver coaching and incident detection powered by advanced onboard AI. Verizon Connectivity – Reliable nationwide LTE coverage for uninterrupted compliance and telematics.





– Reliable nationwide LTE coverage for uninterrupted compliance and telematics. Built to Last – Designed and manufactured in the USA with a 5-year warranty, setting a new standard for durability, reliability, and long-term fleet investment protection.

“For years, fleets have been forced to install and maintain multiple devices for ELD compliance, video safety, and telematics,” said Milos Pavlovic, CEO of Trucking Hub. “Dashcam One is a breakthrough – one device, one install, one data plan. It’s everything you need to run a compliant, connected, and protected fleet.”

Dashcam One is available now for pre-order, with an expected ship date in early October 2025.

About Trucking Hub

Trucking Hub delivers an enterprise-grade Transportation Management System and connected fleet solutions designed by a carrier, for carriers. From dispatch to compliance, telematics to driver safety, Trucking Hub provides a single, unified platform to manage and scale modern trucking operations.

