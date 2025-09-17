Truckfly by Michelin launches an innovative GPS “heavyweight

A trucker-specific GPS factoring in all their technical constraints

A GPS designed with professional drivers in mind

The Truckfly by Michelin GPS was launched on 4 August 2025 in Europe. It offers a navigation system exclusively designed for truck drivers.

Optimized for smartphone use via the Truckfly by Michelin app, this digital solution has overcome the limits encountered with conventional onboard GPS systems (obsolescence, costly downtime for maintenance and updates) as its features are updated in real time directly on the truckers’ cell phone.

“This GPS is a response to a simple observation: more than 86% of truckers currently use navigation tools which are not fit for purpose, initially designed for light vehicles, resulting in navigation errors, greater safety risks and cost inefficiencies. It’s a huge issue not just for road safety, but also for the operational efficiency of trucking companies.” — Clément Faure, Chief Marketing Officer, Truckfly by Michelin

Available on a no-contract basis for €6.99/month in Europe, the app offers custom navigation based on the truck’s specific features (length, height, hazardous loads etc.), making it possible to avoid restricted areas, unsuitable bridges and regulatory obstacles. Thanks to precise custom settings, truckers can plan safe journeys in compliance with EU regulations and count on a seamless driver experience.

“At Truckfly by Michelin, we firmly believe that truck drivers deserve a bespoke all-in-one solution. We are in permanent contact with our community so as to understand their requirements, constraints and expectations. The tangible result is a tool designed for them and by them!” — Stéphane Rabiller, CEO, Truckfly by Michelin

The solution has got off to a great start since its launch with subscribers in 15 European countries, testifying to its real-life use and cross-border appeal.

The Truckfly by Michelin app: a collaborative, connected solution offering a host of services for truckers

Created in 2015, the Truckfly by Michelin app is used by more than 615,000 drivers across 44 European countries.

The app gives truckers access to a unique database listing more than 125,000 trucker-friendly establishments Europe-wide: roadside restaurants, truck parking facilities, filling stations, garages, delivery points and much more. Truckers can plan their stopovers according to their particular needs (showers, safety, accessibility etc.) and consult reviews and driver feedback to ensure a smoother everyday experience.

Truckfly by Michelin is a collaborative app constantly updated in real-time thanks to user alerts. The community alerts system – speed check zones, accidents, road obstacle warnings – offers an unparalleled level of safety factoring in compliance with local regulations and the particularities of every country driven through.

Truckfly by Michelin: a strategic tool for trucking companies

For trucking businesses, Truckfly by Michelin is much more than a simple GPS; it is a driver of operational efficiency contributing to risk reduction, enhanced performance and staff satisfaction. The offer takes the form of an annual plan with graduated pricing depending on the number of licenses purchased, ensuring the tool is perfectly aligned with Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) policies and contributes to driver retention at a time when qualified drivers are increasingly hard to find.

An additional feature, which is particularly valuable given the current shortage of drivers, is the Truckfly by Michelin specialist job platform connecting drivers and recruiters. Companies can post their job offers directly on the app and access a resume database listing more than 12,000 active profiles thereby promoting their employer brand to an engaged community.

The platform simplifies job seeking for drivers by featuring sector-specific occupational vacancies in line with their everyday needs.

With its trucker-centric features, the Truckfly by Michelin app is carving out a place in Europe as a benchmark digital solution, further testifying to the Michelin Group’s expertise in mobility and innovation which has been its hallmark for over 130 years.

SOURCE: Michelin