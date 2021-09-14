43 Fuso Canters delivered to South African logistics company

43 units of the light-duty Canter were delivered to City Logistics, a transport company based in the coastal city of Durban

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) announces that a large fleet of 43 light-duty Canter trucks has been delivered to City Logistics, based in Durban, South Africa.

Local business City Logistics selected the Canter FE7-136 to support their retail distribution and warehousing services. The Canter FE7-136 is a 4×2 with a GVW of 7.5 tons, and boasts a robustness and maneuverability that make it the perfect model to cover both rural and urban roads across Southern Africa. City Logistics is strategically located in Durban, a city regarded as the third most populous in South Africa and known as a major logistics hub for the African continent. Government initiatives such as the Infrastructure Fund, which is targeting investing 100 billion rand in infrastructure projects over the decade, is expected to spur on further demand for commercial vehicles.

A variety of trucks sold in South Africa, including the Canters for City Logistics are assembled at the Daimler Trucks & Buses Southern Africa (DTBSA) plant in East London, South Africa; (President and CEO: Michael Dietz). The Canter CKD kits are exported from MFTBC’s Kawasaki Plant in Japan. In addition to these light-duty Canters, the South African market is supported by a lineup of medium and heavy-duty FUSO trucks such as the FI (12.8 tons) and FJ (16 – 27.5 tons), which have been shipped from the Oragadam Plant in Chennai, India, by MFTBC partner organization Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) since 2015. DTBSA is also responsible for the import, assembly, and distribution of Mercedes-Benz brand trucks and buses in the region.

SOURCE: Fuso