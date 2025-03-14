Trond Fiskum to take office as Kongsberg Automotive’s President & CEO on March 31, 2025

Trond Fiskum, the new President & CEO of Kongsberg Automotive (KA), will assume his role at the company’s headquarters in Kongsberg on March 31, 2025

Trond Fiskum, the new President & CEO of Kongsberg Automotive (KA), will assume his role at the company’s headquarters in Kongsberg on March 31, 2025. He was appointed by KA’s Board of Directors on January 29, 2025.

Fiskum has spent a decade (2005-2015) in various leadership positions in KA, and was based both in Norway and Brazil. He led key restructuring and strategy roles, including as a member of the Executive Committee and the Head of Strategy and Business Development. He holds an MSc from NTNU and an MBA from ESADE. Fiskum returns to KA from HMH, a drilling solutions provider, where he served as the Vice President, South America.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive