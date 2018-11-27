TRL wins ground breaking Highways England study into Zero Emissions HGV Technologies

TRL, the global centre for innovation in transport and mobility, has won the Highways England and Department for Transport (DfT) bid to conduct a study into zero emission HGV technologies as part of the Government’s wider Road to Zero strategy.

TRL will take up the challenge of investigating a range of solutions to achieve zero emissions for the heavy-goods vehicles, with this study being an essential signpost for UK, and governments worldwide, to evaluate the technologies available to implement an effective programme leading to the elimination of emissions. This project – due for completion in February 2019 – will underpin one of the main freight goals within the Government’s Road to Zero report, to significantly reduce carbon and air quality emissions from long-haul HGV movements by 2040.

TRL’s role will be to identify and appraise the potential zero emission HGV technologies that can potentially make a positive effect on climate change and air quality, all informed by a scientifically rigorous literature review and a range of stakeholder engagement exercises to obtain a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the technology options available. This will culminate in criteria for the assessment of the technologies which will be included in the strategic outline business case (SOBC). Alongside this, TRL will be undertaking a programme to identify recommended research and development activities, including full-scale demonstrators for the technologies emerging from the SOBC. The final project report will identify the activities required by external stakeholders.

Reducing the level of emissions generated by the road haulage sector is a major target for the UK. A recorded 17.1 billion tonnes of cargo travels on Britain’s motorways and A roads per annum, which contributes in major part to high levels of Carbon Oxides, Nitrogen Oxide and particulates. Although the strategic road network (SRN) represents just 2% of all roads in England, it carries 66% of all HGVs and takes the majority impact of the growing demand for road cargo. As a proportion of total emissions, a significant two/thirds are attributed to freight.

“The study into zero emission HGV technologies will provide an essential first step toward a solution leading to a critical improvement in air quality as well as a significant movement towards the Government’s Road to Zero goals,” explains Gavin Bailey, Technical and Business Development Manager for TRL. “Our review and appraisal of existing technologies will include battery and hydrogen fuel cells and extend to include innovative solutions such as dynamic (in-motion) road charging techniques. Overall, the assessment will be framed with regards to the value for money to all relevant stakeholders, including infrastructure operators, freight operators, UK government, and UK Plc.”

TRL has been providing world-leading research, technology and software solutions for surface transport modes and related markets engaged in intelligent, new mobility innovations for 80 years, all of which has led to its selection as the key author of this essential research project. The study, which will utilise an array of methodologies including Delphi Panels, aims to establish which technologies should be taken forward into a full-scale trial.

For more information about this project, or about TRL’s evidence-based history in the surface transport sector, visit: https://trl.co.uk/.

SOURCE: TRL