TRL on behalf of the European Commission has been reviewing the general safety regulations that manufacturers have to follow to make vehicles safe for consumers to buy across Europe. In need of updating as we look to a future of increasingly connected and autonomous vehicles, Cuerden has been discussing in Parliament this week the need for cost-effective measures including Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA).

ISA is designed to aid drivers in observing the speed limit. According to Cuerden, speed contributes to approximately a third of fatalities on our roads, so introducing a voluntary measure that encourages drivers to slow down through the brake pedal is a must. Despite opposition in some quarters due to a misunderstanding of what the technology will do, Cuerden states that with further explanations around how ISA will assist drivers, he is confident that it will be embarked upon alongside a number of other important measures in the future.

In this video, Cuerden discusses the importance of bringing in new vehicle safety measures like ISA, and the major role TRL is playing in bringing about critical new regulations to enhance driver safety across Europe in the future.

Watch the video here: TRL pushes changes in EU Vehicle Safety at Parliamentary level

SOURCE: TRL