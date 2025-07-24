Triple score in efficiency: Mercedes-Benz VLE succeeds in next major development steps

VLE prototypes proved outstanding performance in three disciplines of efficiency tests

In 2026, the all-electric VLE will hit the roads and mark the beginning of a new era at Mercedes‑Benz Vans. With up to eight seats, the VLE portfolio will range from flexible vehicles for families and leisure active customers, to exclusive VIP shuttles. As added value for customers is key for Mercedes-Benz, the future VLE will suit perfectly the customers’ needs and demands, in terms of design, functions and usability. Bringing the best of two worlds together, the all-electric VLE combines limousine-like driving behaviour with MPV-like versatility.

Now, prototypes of the VLE successfully passed the next major steps in the development program by proving its uncompromising efficiency in three different disciplines:

First: Proof of aerodynamics in wind tunnel

In gruelling tests in the Mercedes-Benz wind tunnel in Stuttgart, the VLE braved the fiercest winds. The VLE showcased that the exterior design with a tautly stretched roofline flowing into the smoothly rounded rear, leads to an impressive drag coefficient. And although the prototypes were heavily camouflaged with different extensions in the exterior to secure the streamlined silhouette of the VLE, the results of the aerodynamics test were outstanding in terms of efficiency.

Second: High-speed drives at test track

At the test track in Nardò, Southern Italy, the Mercedes-Benz experts increased efficiency by fine-tuning under extremely dynamic handling and at high speeds. The primary objective was to optimise the settings of the electric drivetrain, along with refining recuperation processes, enhancing thermal management, and assessing the impact of rear axle steering on vehicle handling.

Third: Long-range journey from Stuttgart to Rome

Recently, the Mercedes-Benz VLE successfully underwent a long-range journey by traveling almost 1,100 kilometres from Stuttgart to Rome with only two short charging stops of 15 minutes each. The focus was to demonstrate the suitability for daily use on different road types and conditions for travel by families and leisure enthusiasts. (Link Media Site)

New era

Starting in 2026, the VLE will be the first model based on the newly developed, modular, and scalable van architecture – ushering in a completely new era. This architecture allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned Grand Limousines – the Mercedes-Benz VLE and the Mercedes-Benz VLS – and commercial transporters. While the VLE with up to 8 seats will range from flexible vehicles for families and leisure active customers to exclusive VIP shuttles, the VLS will expand the Mercedes‑Benz MPV portfolio into the top-end-segment.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz