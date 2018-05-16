Triple accolade for SEAT as Arona, Ateca and Leon named in the DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50

SEAT has secured a hat-trick in the annual DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50, with the Arona crossover, Ateca SUV and Leon range all named in the top half of the table.

The Top 50 celebrates the most capable cars on the market, naming the best performers in each segment based on a comprehensive road test scoring system.

Adding to its fast-growing trophy collection, the SEAT Arona was named Best Compact SUV and came in at 16th place overall. The Ateca was named at an impressive fourth place and the Leon 25th.

Commenting on the Arona’s result, DieselCar & EcoCar editor Magazine Ian Robertson said: “SEAT has really nailed its move into selling SUVs, and the Arona has won our top compact SUV spot on its first appearance. Like the Ibiza it’s based on, it’s good to drive and rewards the driver well when presented with a set of twisty corners.

“For a compact car it’s pretty spacious, with a solid, built-to-last feel and a pleasingly attractive dashboard design. Its 1.6-litre diesel engine delivers sparkling performance and can achieve up to 70.6mpg on a run.”

Richard Harrison, managing director at SEAT commented: “This result reinforces the impact the Arona’s had in a competitive segment in such a short space of time. Our designers and engineers have got our first compact crossover right first time, and built a car that makes sense on so many levels.

“Of course, Ateca continues to lead the pack two years since launch and to come fourth overall – out of 50 cars – reinforces the talent of the wider SEAT family. Not forgetting the hugely successful Leon of course, which remains as competitive as ever and richly deserves its place here.”

The award from DieselCar and EcoCar comes during an on-going period of success for SEAT, with sales at record levels year-on-year as the brand continues one of the largest product offensives in its history.

For more information about SEAT, please visit www.seat.co.uk

