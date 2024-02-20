trinamiX presents secure face authentication for the automotive industry developed jointly with Continental at MWC

Presentation of the secure trinamiX Face Authentication with unique liveness detection for both the B-pillar and the driver display at the Mobile World Congress from 26 to 29 February, in Hall 6, Stand E68

trinamiX GmbH, a pioneer in the field of biometric face authentication, is setting new standards in terms of vehicle security and design together with Continental with its new generation of Face Authentication. At stand E68 in hall 6, visitors to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) can experience how vehicles can be unlocked conveniently and contactless and are reliably protected against unauthorized access using the unique trinamiX Face Authentication with liveness detection. In collaboration with Continental, trinamiX has seamlessly integrated its Face Authentication technology into both the B-pillar and the driver display, enabling high-quality designs and an innovative user experience.

The novel Face Authentication is based on an innovative technology developed by trinamiX that meets highest biometric security requirements. trinamiX Face Authentication is able to distinguish real skin from other materials. This additional layer of security recognizes spoof attempts and thus prevents the vehicle from being unlocked with ultra realistic masks, AI-generated images or similar. The dual authentication in the exterior and interior not only provides a further layer of security to protect against theft but it also makes it possible, for example, to always grant all family members access to the car, but to prevent children from starting the engine. Other digital services, such as a secure payment function, can also be realized directly via this system.

“trinamiX Face Authentication ensures the highest security standards in both the exterior and interior. Together with Continental, we are improving existing driver monitoring systems and thus ensuring better interaction between the driver and the vehicle. The installation behind the OLED panel also enables exclusive display designs,” says Wilfried Hermes, Director of Consumer Electronics, North America and Europe at trinamiX.

Perfect combination of user experience and design

In order not to spoil the design of the vehicle interior, Continental has positioned the necessary camera technology behind the driver display console for the first time, which enables a frameless screen surface. The design of the screen area is an evolution of the technology, which won an Innovation Award at CES in 2023.

“For us, user experience is defined not only by functional and technical aspects, but also by aesthetic appeal. Sophisticated convenience and safety functions – which are not visually noticeable when in use – are a complete success for us in this respect,” says Dr. Boris Mergell, Head of the User Experience (UX) business area in Continental Automotive.

