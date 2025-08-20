trinamiX presents health and safety solutions at IAA Mobility 2025

trinamiX, a leading innovator in biometric imaging technology and biomarker measurement, will present its health and safety solutions at IAA Mobility 2025 tradeshow in Munich

trinamiX, a leading innovator in biometric imaging technology and biomarker measurement, will present its health and safety solutions at IAA Mobility 2025 tradeshow in Munich. The showcased “Invisible Biometric Sensing Display” employs trinamiX’s patented Beam Profile Analysis technology, allowing for the monitoring of vital signs and biometrics of vehicle occupants. Another feature based on NIR spectroscopy is the non-invasive detection of blood alcohol. The overall aim is to support OEMs to enhance safety and comfort for drivers and passengers and to meet upcoming legal requirements. Another highlight is the trinamiX B-pillar solution, which enables frictionless access for registered drivers and passengers through secure Face Authentication – integrated into the concept car of WITTE Automotive.

Monitoring of vital signs

Built with a near-infrared camera and an eye-safe laser dot projector, future driver monitoring systems will be capable of tracking vital signs – such as heart rate – without any physical contact. The technology operates by capturing the reflections of light emitted by the laser dot projector in the invisible light spectrum, leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms to derive vital signs.

The solution is designed to identify stressful situations or potential medical emergencies in the car. In the event of such a scenario, a corresponding safety feature can be activated to protect both the occupants and other road users. A key feature of this innovative system is its adaptability to meet the specific requirements of car manufacturers: Using a 5 MP wide-field-of-view camera enables monitoring of both the driver and the co-driver. This comprehensive coverage ensures that both front-seat occupants’ health and wellbeing state can be checked continuously, enhancing overall vehicle safety.

Non-invasive blood alcohol detection

As the automotive industry increasingly prioritizes safety and innovation, the need for reliable blood alcohol monitoring systems has become a central point of global discussions. In response to this demand, trinamiX presents its blood alcohol measurement solution designed for both private and commercial vehicles.

trinamiX’s innovative technology leverages miniaturized near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy to provide a non-invasive and accurate method for detecting ethanol levels in blood. This cutting-edge approach utilizes invisible near-infrared light that interacts with ethanol molecules present in the tissue under the skin. By analyzing the unique reflection of this light, the system’s advanced algorithms can accurately deduce the alcohol content in a person’s blood.

One of the standout features of this solution is its compact form factor, enabling seamless integration into the vehicle’s interior. This convenience ensures that drivers can quickly and easily check for intoxication at the touch of a button. Attendees at the IAA Mobility tradeshow will have the opportunity to experience a simulation of this innovative feature at trinamiX’s booth #C 10/30 as part of the European High-Tech Pavilion in hall A1.

“The Invisible Biometric Sensing Display” showcased at the IAA Mobility has been developed in collaboration with Continental group sector Automotive, becoming the independent company AUMOVIO.

Live demo of frictionless, secure vehicle access together with WITTE Automotive

As part of its ambition to shape the future of mobility with innovative locking and operating systems, WITTE Automotive, a leading automotive supplier for innovative system solutions, enhances its product portfolio with advanced vehicle access features. To achieve this, the company collaborated with trinamiX to develop a keyless B-pillar solution with integrated Face Authentication that combines convenience and increased security. The solution eliminates the need for a handle, allowing the door to open automatically as soon as a registered person approaches the vehicle. This creates entirely new design possibilities of future vehicles. This collaboration marks the first time that the trinamiX Face Authentication solution for the B-pillar can be experienced live in a concept car.

“We are incredibly excited to connect with new customers and existing partners and engage with the community at the IAA Mobility tradeshow. Together, we look forward to revolutionizing sensing solutions for all kind of vehicles and enhancing the safety and comfort of every journey,” stated Wilfried Hermes, Director Automotive and Consumer Electronics North America and Europe at trinamiX.

trinamiX is partner at the European High-Tech Pavilion in hall A1, booth #C 10/30. The WITTE Automotive concept car can be experienced in the outdoor area A2-3, booth #A2320.

SOURCE: BASF