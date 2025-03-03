Trimble works with STMicroelectronics to deliver precise positioning solution for the automotive and IoT industries

Collaboration enables easier, more scalable precise positioning capabilities

Trimble® announced today its collaboration with STMicroelectronics to deliver precise positioning solutions for automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Trimble’s precise positioning engine, Trimble ProPoint® Go, will be paired with the STMicroelectronics’ new groundbreaking Teseo VI GNSS chipsets delivering OEMs an integrated approach that maximizes performance and cost-efficiency while reducing time-to-market.

The combined solution is ideal for applications such as automotive navigation, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), field robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Teseo VI GNSS receiver enhances signal availability and accuracy by supporting quad-band GNSS (L1, L2, L5, and E6), which improves performance in challenging environments such as urban canyons.

The Trimble ProPoint Go positioning engine is designed to deliver high-accuracy position and orientation data by utilizing globally accessible Trimble correction services. The combination of ProPoint Go with STMicroelectronics’ Teseo VI ensures precise and reliable centimeter-level positions, velocities and time. With quad-frequency GNSS signal support and Trimble ProPoint Go’s first-in-market Automotive Safety Integrity Level-C (ASIL-C) certified correction data, this positioning ecosystem helps companies enhance their automated driving capabilities with a focus on safety. It also helps drive accuracy for IoT applications such as field robotics and autonomous lawn mowers.

“We are committed to bringing the most accurate position and orientation data for improved positioning performance in challenging environments,” said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, advanced positioning at Trimble. “Our ongoing collaboration with STMicroelectronics provides a robust, reliable, and cost-effective solution for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications.”

Key Advantages of ProPoint Go with Teseo VI Include:

High-accuracy worldwide support with Trimble RTX®

Fusion with IMU sensors, ideal for challenging GNSS scenarios (tunnels, urban canopies, etc.)

Integrity and protection levels support

Mass-market applications

Scalable, global solution

“Trimble and STMicroelectronics have worked together for several years to deliver reliable localization and measurement data from a variety of sensors,” said Luca Celant, digital, audio and signal solutions division general manager at STMicroelectronics. “With this collaboration, the industry will benefit from a quicker path to market for precise positioning applications.”

SOURCE: Trimble