Trimble and TDK join forces to accelerate precision navigation

Trimble® and InvenSense, a TDK group company, today announced they will work together to deliver an advanced navigation solution that combines the Trimble ProPoint® Go engine and Trimble RTX® correction service with TDK’s SmartAutomotive™ Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) module from InvenSense. Customers can now take advantage of greater accuracy and reliability in positioning and navigation across various automotive and IoT applications.

The Trimble ProPoint Go positioning engine is designed to deliver high-accuracy position and orientation data by utilizing internationally accessible Trimble correction services. With quad-frequency GNSS signal support and Trimble ProPoint Go’s first-in-market Automotive Safety Integrity Level-C (ASIL-C) certified correction data, this positioning ecosystem helps companies enhance their automated driving capabilities with a focus on safety. It also helps drive accuracy for IoT applications such as field robotics.

TDK IMUs integrate a triaxal accelerometer and a triaxal gyroscope in a compact six-axis motion sensor to detect the linear acceleration and angular velocity of vehicles and objects with superior level of accuracy. With its proprietary six-axis and MEMS fabrication platform, TDK inertial sensors enhance applications possibilities thanks to their high-performance, small-size and low-power features.

“Together with TDK we are bringing the power of high-accuracy and precise positioning along with state-of-the art ASIL-certified sensors to help our customers build innovative solutions for automotive and IoT markets,” said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, advanced positioning at Trimble. “As we continue to expand our positioning services with TDK and other tier one companies, we are powering the connected world while ensuring the safety and accuracy of connected systems.”

Positioning solutions built for the connected world

Key benefits of the ProPoint Go positioning engine and RTX correction with TDK’s modules include:

Accuracy: The synergy between the two solutions delivers superior positioning accuracy under all conditions: open sky, urban canyons and indoor, even in harsh environments and among wide temperature variations.

Reliability: Customers can rely on consistent and dependable orientation and navigation data, crucial for applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and industrial machinery.

Versatility: The integrated solution is adaptable to a wide range of applications, such as automotive positioning, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), field robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Inertial and positioning data have become critical in enabling automation, improving efficiency and monitoring conditions,” said Stefano Zanella, automotive motion VP and general manager, TDK. “Building on almost a decade of collaboration with Trimble, we are delighted to take our efforts to the next level: by offering an integrated solution, we empower customers to accelerate deployment, streamline integration and maximize the value of this transformative technology.”

The TDK automotive safety IMU components, developed as SEooC according to ISO 26262, are suitable for applications with requirements up to ASIL-D. In addition to its six-axis solution, TDK provides quality-managed solutions that also include a three-axis magnetometer in a nine-axis solution.

Availability

Trimble’s ProPoint Go engine and RTX correction service and TDK’s IMUs module are available for testing with the Trimble Evaluation Kit. To learn more, visit: https://positioningservices.trimble.com/en/automotive.

