Travelling safely to your destination with the “BMW Intermodal Companion @ IAA MOBILITY”

In-Car app provides intelligent combinations of different means of transport based on geo-fencing technology for navigation

Urban mobility is an important future topic for every automobile manufacturer. By 2030, more than 80% of all people will live in cities. Ensuring mobility is a high priority for the BMW Group. However, mobility in urban areas can only succeed by combining all mobility options. The BMW Group is therefore constantly developing new solutions for optimising mobility within cities and in the regions. It is important that individual mobility with your own car can be combined with other mobility options.

For the IAA, the BMW Group ensures that visitors will arrive at their destination in their BMW safely and without traffic jams and also avoid unnecessary inner-city traffic. The engineers of the BMW Group have designed an “Intermodal Companion @ IAA MOBILITY” – an In-Car app that offers visitors to the IAA various options, depending on their route and destination. This vehicle app uses geo-fencing technology, which already ensures that hybrid vehicles of the BMW Group drive fully electrically in more than 80 European cities.

BMW customers can register prior to the IAA with their ConnectedDrive account via the website companion.bmw.de for the “Intermodal Companion @ IAA MOBILITY”. It is then uploaded to their vehicle before the IAA by an over-the-air upgrade process.

Depending on their direction of arrival and IAA destination, users of the In-Car app can select various BMW multi-storey car parks and park&ride car parks in the city of Munich as parking and transfer points. From there, they can easily reach their destination at the trade fair or the Open Space. If intermodal arrival by public transport is selected, users are automatically directed via the In-Car app to one of the transfer points, where they can simply book a ticket for the MVV (Munich public transport system) using a QR code.

In the future, multimodal apps and connections to other mobility providers will ensure that mobility for BMW customers in urban environments is as smooth and uncomplicated as possible.

Vehicle requirements:

BMW vehicle equipped with active Connected Drive services

BMW vehicle equipped with on-board navigation system

BMW vehicle with year of manufacture 2018 or later

SOURCE: BMW Group