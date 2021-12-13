Travel safely, save time and money with Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert system

With gas prices rising to a national average over $3.34 per gallon for regular unleaded1, and the holiday road trip season here, properly inflated vehicle tires are a must

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on average, there are nearly 11,000 tire-related motor vehicle crashes each year and more than 600 people will die in those crashes.

Safety is obviously the number one concern when it comes to tire maintenance; but underinflated tires can also cost the consumer money due to reduced fuel economy. The NHTSA says that keeping tires properly inflated can save up to 11 cents per gallon, and can extend a tire’s life by 4,700 miles.

In the U.S., Nissan has sold more than 9-million vehicles with Easy-Fill Tire Alert technology – about 36 million tires. The feature allows underinflated tires to be filled to the recommended pressure in about half the time compared to using a traditional tire gauge.

“Ensuring your tires are inflated to the correct pressure is one very simple step consumers can take to help make their vehicles safer, especially with the start of holiday road trips,” said Selim Hammoud, director, NNA Safety Officer, Nissan North America. “Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert takes the guesswork out of filling tires and makes simple vehicle maintenance less intimidating for the average driver.”

Standard tire pressure monitoring systems alert drivers when tire pressure is low. However, Nissan’s easy-to-use Easy-Fill Tire Alert helps consumers quickly and conveniently fill their tires, at a filling station or in the comfort of their own garage, to the correct pressures every time. This is all done without the need for a handheld pressure device or looking up the correct tire pressure numbers.

How it works:

Park the vehicle in a safe location and apply the parking brake

Put the vehicle in park (automatic transmission) and the leave the ignition in the on (accessory mode) position with the engine off

Once air starts filling the tire, the exterior lights begin to flash to indicate Easy-Fill Tire Alert is monitoring the change in air pressure

When the correct tire pressure is reached, the vehicle horn will sound

If the tire is over-inflated, the horn sounds again and the hazard indicators flash three times, signaling the need to release some air

In the current lineup, Easy-Fill Tire Alert is available on 13 different nameplates: Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima, LEAF, Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada, Frontier and TITAN.

For more information on Nissan’s exclusive Easy-Fill Tire Alert and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanUSA.com.

Easy-Fill Tire Alert is not a substitute for regular tire pressure checks. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. If the Easy-Fill Tire Alert is not working, use a tire pressure gauge. Tire Pressure Monitoring System does not detect a sudden drop in the tire pressure, as with a tire blowout.

SOURCE: Nissan