Traton successfully launches Australian bond program to further diversify international financing

Traton launches an AUD 5.0 billion Australian Medium Term Note program to further diversify funding beyond Europe

Traton taps into new capital markets in Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia to strengthen its global financing strategy.

Traton has successfully launched an Australian Medium Term Note (AMTN) program with a volume of AUD 5.0 billion (approx. EUR 2.9 billion). With this step, Traton is expanding its capital market strategy beyond Europe and is opening up new investor groups in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The AMTN program complements the existing EUR 18.0 billion European Medium Term Note program, which has served as the central financing platform for the Traton Group since 2021. With the new AMTN program, Traton is responding to the increasing financing needs and is focusing on currency diversification and regional investor base expansion.

The Australian bond market offers sound diversification to international issuers. It allows global fund managers to invest in Australian dollars (AUD) on top of existing euro-based investments. In addition, Asian investors are active participants in the AUD primary bond market on the basis of a local debt issuance program.

“With the new AMTN program, we are laying the foundation for further sustainable and flexible financing of our international growth strategy – especially in the area of Financial Services,” says Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the Traton Group.

Traton Finance Luxembourg S.A., an indirect subsidiary of Traton SE, can issue bonds under the AMTN program. Traton SE acts as guarantor for bonds issued by Traton Finance Luxembourg S.A. under the AMTN program. Traton aims to use the AMTN program for general corporate purposes, with funds being transferred within the Traton Group where required. The AMTN program is governed by the law of New South Wales, Australia.

SOURCE: Traton