TRATON SE successfully signs € 700 m debut Schuldscheindarlehen

TRATON SE has signed several Schuldscheindarlehen in a total amount of € 700 m. The Schuldscheindarlehen have maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years and have been offered in both fix and floating format. A group of approximately 100 international investors is providing the loans. In addition to regional German institutions, TRATON has received strong interest from Asian and European banks. Given the multiple times oversubscribed order book, TRATON has upsized the Schuldschein volume from initially € 400 m to € 700 m. All tranches have been priced at attractive levels at the lower end of the respective price ranges.

Proceeds of the Schuldschein are for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of subsidiary debt. Similar to the 2020 debut syndicated RCF, the Schuldschein includes sustainability elements (ESG-linked pricing), thereby underlining TRATON’s commitment to sustainability and sustainable business performance.

SOURCE: TRATON