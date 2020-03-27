TRATON SE postpones Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus outbreak

The Executive Board of TRATON SE has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting for fiscal year 2019, previously scheduled for May 28, 2020, due to the strong spread of the coronavirus. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced in due time. For the protection of the participants of the Annual General Meeting, TRATON SE follows the advice of the Robert Koch Institute and the health authorities to refrain from holding public events in the near future in order to prevent infection with the coronavirus. This entails the corresponding postponement of the resolution on the appropriation of profits and the dividend payment.

SOURCE: TRATON