TRATON launches several corona crisis relief campaigns

The TRATON GROUP and its brands join the effort to overcome the corona crisis with targeted relief campaigns. TRATON will, for instance, support the “DocStop für Europäer e.V.” association, which provides for an improvement in medical care and working conditions for bus and truck drivers on the road. “Professional truck drivers have a hard enough job to do even in normal times,” said Andreas Renschler, CEO of TRATON and member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG. “The spread of the corona virus has made it even harder. This crisis has clearly demonstrated to us just how important supplies of medication and food are to us. We would not have access to them without road transportation. This is why I am really happy about the contribution we are making to help these truly system-relevant workers.”

As part of the branch initiative #Logistikhilft (logistics helps), the DocStop association is working with the German Association of Road Haulage, Logistics, and Disposal and the German Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure to set up about 150 sanitary cabins at logistical hotspots like terminals, shipping companies, and highway parking areas. The campaign is being financed by federal funds and TRATON’s donation. It is scheduled to start soon. The TRATON brands Scania and MAN Truck & Bus have supported the association in the past and initiated additonal relief campaigns on their own.

Scania has donated face masks to Swedish hospitals for example. Moreover, Scania employees from the procurement and logistics departments are sharing their expertise with a supplier of medical equipment to accelerate the production of ventilators.

MAN Truck & Bus has joined an initiative of the Volkswagen Group in which a 3D-printing process is being used to produce plastic-film holders used in face shields. Furthermore, as part of the campaign “MAN übernimmt Verantwortung” (MAN assumes responsibility), employees of MAN Truck & Bus are serving as volunteers who distribute packages of food to people in need in the Munich area on behalf of the organization Lichtblick e.V. “The situation may be really tough right now. But it is also fueling an impressive amount of social commitment,” Renschler said. “I am proud of every employee in our Group who is making a contribution and hope that this positive spirit will continue to shape our society once we have put the corona crisis behind us.”

SOURCE: TRATON