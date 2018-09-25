TRATON launches career event at IAA 2018: “The right people for our mission”

TRATON AG, formerly known as Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, launches talent event at this year’s IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. For the first time, the Group and its strong brands MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and RIO will be presented together in the same hall. This new set-up will be the platform for the all-day TRATON Talk, a new career event for about 100 selected students, graduates and professionals focusing especially on engineering, digitization and business administration. The talk features the motto “The right people for our mission”.