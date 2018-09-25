TRATON launches career event at IAA 2018: “The right people for our mission”

TRATON AG, formerly known as Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, launches talent event at this year’s IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. For the first time, the Group and its strong brands MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and RIO will be presented together in the same hall. This new set-up will be the platform for the all-day TRATON Talk, a new career event for about 100 selected students, graduates and professionals focusing especially on engineering, digitization and business administration. The talk features the motto “The right people for our mission”.
Dr Carsten Intra, Chief Human Resources Officer of TRATON AG: “This year’s IAA is a premiere: Volkswagen Truck & Bus has become TRATON. We will use this great momentum to intensify our interaction with high potentials. TRATON has a clear ambition: we want to re-invent transportation for future generations and transform the transportation sector for the benefit of the entire ecosystem. For this mission, TRATON is looking for talents who are open to go new ways and join us on the way to become a Global Champion of the transportation industry.”
Founded only in 2015, TRATON is a young company with traditional brands as strong backbone. This unique set-up combines the spirit of a start-up with the brands’ vast experience from several centuries. TRATON enables the brands to cooperate closely and fosters an agile working mode to develop leading-edge products. On a global scale, TRATON focuses on smart and strategic partnerships and will continue to strengthen global collaboration. During the TRATON Talk, attendees can meet with TRATON employees, experience the TRATON spirit and learn more about talent programs driving the organization to the next level.
Andreas Renschler, CEO, and Dr Carsten Intra, CHRO, will hold keynotes addressing the Global Champion Strategy and TRATON’s talent development. In addition, TRATON will offer different workshops and interactive sessions across all brands and levels:
1. Group Talent Corner: Get to know how TRATON trains and develops top talents
2. Pluralism & Inclusion Corner: Discover the pluralism of skills and knowhow
3. Agile Working Corner: Learn how to adapt quickly through agile working methods
4. Cosmopolitan Corner: Experience TRATON – its mission, strategy and culture
