TRATON joins UN Global Compact

The TRATON GROUP is a new member of the UN Global Compact

The TRATON GROUP is a new member of the UN Global Compact. The United Nations have confirmed the inclusion of the commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world’s biggest and most important initiative for sustainable and responsible corporate governance. Eco-conscious business practices and respecting fundamental rights are essential in order to make globalization socially and economically acceptable. As a member of the UN Global Compact, the TRATON GROUP is committed to both.

Christian Levin, CEO of TRATON SE: “With its new strategy, the TRATON GROUP has set itself the goal of becoming an even more responsible company across the board. For many years, our brands have been committed to this cause. I am delighted that our inclusion in the UN Global Compact will now make this commitment visible at Group level. Our participation once again underlines our ability to reconcile business activity with ecological considerations and fair working conditions.”

As a member of this United Nations initiative, TRATON will be bound by ten universal principles derived from the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Members regularly report on their activities in these fields to the UN Global Compact.

Sustainability is also gaining importance on the capital markets. Membership of the UN Global Compact is a criterion recognized by rating agencies and investors.

In addition, the global initiative is an important signal for the TRATON GROUP as a whole. “By joining the initiative, we want to show that we align our conduct with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We expect the membership to give us valuable momentum and allow us to benefit from best practices and network with other UN Global Compact participants straight away,” explains Helga Würtele, Head of Sustainability at TRATON SE.

More than 12,000 companies and organizations from over 160 countries have already joined the UN Global Compact, which was founded in 2000. Both the Volkswagen Group and the TRATON brands Scania and MAN are also part of the initiative.

SOURCE: TRATON