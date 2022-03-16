Traton Group to invest a total of €2.6 billion in e-mobility research and development by 2026

Previously, the e-mobility budget had been €1.6 billion by 2025

The Traton Group is intensifying its transition to commercial vehicles powered by alternative drives and planning to invest €2.6 billion in electric mobility research and development by 2026 to support this goal. Previously, the budget had been €1.6 billion by 2025. At the same time, TRATON is scaling back its investments in conventional drives.

Christian Levin, CEO of the Traton Group: “Together with its brands, the Traton Group will assume a leading role in sustainable transportation. This is why we have consistently aligned our planning for the next five years to focus on battery electric drives. These drives are clearly the greenest, fastest, and most affordable solution for our customers, even for long-haul transportation, although hydrogen may prove to be a useful addition in certain niches. Since trucks are charged primarily during peaks in supply and troughs in demand, even the power load on the grid is moderate. This is why we should focus on creating the infrastructure we so urgently need. Establishing the fast-charging network for passenger cars also offers a unique opportunity for synergies.”

Pure battery electric trucks have a clear advantage over their hydrogen counterparts: three quarters of the energy output are used to power electric vehicles, compared to one quarter for hydrogen ones. Christian Levin: “This is why our priority is investing in fully battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Our aim is for 50% of our long-haul trucks to be zero-emission by 2030 — provided the corresponding regulatory mechanisms and infrastructure are in place.” The Traton Group intends to work with Daimler Truck and the Volvo Group to establish a public charging network for battery electric heavy-duty trucks and coaches as part of a joint venture. All partners already signed a binding agreement at the end of 2021, which is now subject to antitrust approvals. The plan is to install at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points across Europe within five years of the establishment of the joint venture.

The Traton Group’s e-mobility budget over time

Incoming orders and unit sales of fully electric vehicles, FY 2021

UNITS INCOMING ORDERS UNIT SALES Traton Group 1,717 1,076 Trucks 307 97 Scania trucks 171 42 MAN trucks 4 18 Navistar trucks*1 22 2 VWCO trucks 110 35 Buses 363 153 Scania buses 37 14 MAN buses 204 133 Navistar buses*1 122 6 MAN TGE vans 1,047 826

*1 Order backlog

