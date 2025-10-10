Traton Group reports a decline in unit sales to 71,400 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025

In a persistently weak and uncertain market environment, the Traton Group’s unit sales declined by 16% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 71,400 vehicles were sold in the third quarter of 2025, down from 85,300 vehicles in the same quarter last year. In the first nine months of 2025, unit sales amounted to 224,500 vehicles, representing a decrease of 9%.

Unit sales of the Traton Group

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Delta 9M 2025 9M 2024 Delta TRATON GROUP 71,400 85,300 –16% 224,500 245,400 –9% of which all-electric vehicles 820 530 55% 2,070 1,130 83% – Scania Vehicles & Services 21,500 21,800 –1% 68,400 74,100 –8% of which all-electric vehicles 160 80 99% 380 190 101% – MAN Truck & Bus 24,600 19,900 24% 71,700 69,200 4% of which all-electric vehicles 290 150 96% 1,090 380 184% – Internationale Motoren 13,400 31,500 –57% 48,000 66,800 –28% of which all-electric vehicles 360 290 26% 540 460 17% – Volkswagen Truck & Bus 11,900 12,400 –4% 36,700 35,700 3% of which all-electric vehicles 10 10 –43% 60 100 –42%



Scania Vehicles & Services recorded a 1% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year. In Europe, Scania benefitted from the high level of incoming orders of the past quarters. However, this was offset by decreasing unit sales in Brazil. The Brazilian market continues to be characterized by high dealer inventory levels, rising interest rates, and high inflation. This particularly affects Scania due to its focus on heavy-duty trucks. Overall unit sales for the first nine months of 2025 were down by 8%.

MAN Truck & Bus increased its unit sales by 24% in Q3 2025. Despite the ongoing weakness of the European truck market, unit sales of MAN trucks increased year-on-year. In addition, a strong performance in buses and MAN TGE vans supported the total unit sales increase. For the first nine months of 2025, MAN unit sales were up 4% year-over-year.

International Motors saw a 57% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter, when a delivery backlog caused by a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier was resolved. The US truck market remains weak amidst tariff-related uncertainties and an ongoing freight recession, leading to continued caution among truck customers. For the first nine months of 2025, International’s unit sales declined by 28%.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) recorded a 4% decrease in unit sales in the third quarter of 2025. The slowdown in the Brazilian market is now also having a greater impact on VWTB. However, the South American markets Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru are showing positive trends. Due to a strong first quarter, VWTB slightly increased unit sales in the first nine months of the year by 3%.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2025 Interim Statement, which also includes more detailed information on unit sales, on October 29, 2025.

