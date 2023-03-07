Traton Group records over €40 billion in sales revenue in 2022 for the first time and looks ahead to 2023 with optimism

Annette Danielski, CFO of the Traton Group: “In 2022, we showed how well we work together when times get tough. This is making me optimistic for the years to come. The fact that MAN Truck & Bus managed to record an adjusted operating result of €139 million despite the six- week production stop is a noteworthy achievement. Navistar has quickly become a cornerstone of our Group. With an adjusted operating return on sales of 10.5%, Volkswagen Truck & Bus achieved a double-digit margin in a challenging year. Scania became increasingly better at mastering the supply chain challenges as the year progressed, which allowed it to close 2022 successfully.

We have already done important work to set the course for Traton Financial Services, our Group-wide integrated business unit for financial services. 2023 will be all about taking specific implementation steps: we will offer comprehensive customer financing solutions to meet the demand for new technologies. This will allow TRATON Financial Services to support the Group’s growth with new business models.

Looking ahead to 2023, we are optimistic: we expect unit sales and sales revenue in the Traton Group to increase by between 5 and 15% each. An important factor in this forecast is our high order backlog, which is equivalent to a large portion of the vehicle volume we produce in an entire year. We are expecting our adjusted operating return on sales to range from 6.0 to 7.0%. Our forecast for net cash flow in the Traton Operations business area ranges between €1.3 billion and €1.8 billion.”

This forecast is based on the expectation that there is no renewed deterioration in the supply shortages of key bought-in components and is subject to the negative impact of the war in Ukraine on industry growth and the Traton Group’s business activities.

The sale of the Scania and MAN distribution companies in Russia was completed in 2022, while Scania’s financial services business was sold in the first quarter of 2023. The Group’s impairment losses and bad debt allowances totaled €477 million in 2022.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards of Traton SE propose to the Annual General Meeting to pay out a dividend of €0.70 per share for fiscal year 2022. This would result in a payout ratio at the lower end of the target corridor of 30 to 40% of net income.