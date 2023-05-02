Traton Group raises profitability target for full-year 2023

The Traton Group is raising its return on sales target for full-year 2023 following a successful first quarter. Adjusted operating return on sales is now expected to range between 7.0 and 8.0%, following the original forecast of 6.0 to 7.0%. Traton is still expecting its unit sales and sales revenue to increase by 5 to 15% each.

The Traton Group brands lifted their unit sales by a quarter to 84,600 (3M 2022: 67,800) vehicles in the first three months of 2023. Buoyed by higher unit sales volume and strong product positioning, sales revenue grew 31% to €11.2 billion (3M 2022: €8.5 billion). Although market demand remained strong, the Traton Group brands continued to be restrictive when accepting new orders in light of the very high order backlog. This took incoming orders down 28% to 68,500 (3M 2022: 95,600) vehicles in the first quarter. The book-to-bill ratio, or the ratio of incoming orders to unit sales, was 0.81 in the first three months of the year. This means that unit sales were higher than incoming orders, causing a moderate decrease in order backlog.

At €834 million (3M 2022: €355 million), the Traton Group’s operating result was up €479 million on the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating result rose by €534 million to €935 million (3M 2022: €402 million). Adjustments amounted to €102 million (3M 2022: €47 million) in the Traton Financial Services segment and were attributable to currency translation effects in connection with the completed sale of Scania Finance Russia. Traton increased its operating return on sales by 3.3 percentage points to 7.5% in the first quarter. Adjusted operating return on sales was 8.4% and thus 3.7 percentage points higher than in the prior-year quarter. Traton had reported on the most important key performance indicators of the first quarter on April 14 on the basis of preliminary figures. These figures have now been confirmed.