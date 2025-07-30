Transit fleets make the switch to low-carbon RNG fuel inking deals with Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced a slew of new deals with transit fleets and municipalities across the country to transition their vehicles to ultra clean renewable natural gas (RNG)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced a slew of new deals with transit fleets and municipalities across the country to transition their vehicles to ultra clean renewable natural gas (RNG). Under these new agreements, Clean Energy will build and upgrade fueling infrastructure, maintain and operate station sites or provide RNG fuel for public buses, refuse trucks, street sweepers, and other vocational vehicles that serve the community.

“Cities and transit agencies looking to make the air more breathable and address their carbon footprint need reliable, cost-effective solutions that can be deployed now – not years down the line,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “These new deals represent a clear trend: cities and transit fleet operators are choosing RNG to meet sustainability goals, avoid the high costs and infrastructure barriers of other alternatives and make an immediate environmental impact.”

The lead transportation agency for LA County, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), has signed a new maintenance agreement for several fueling locations with Clean Energy. The stations will fuel over 940 natural gas buses and will supply 11.5 million gallons annually. Metro is one of Clean Energy’s largest RNG users in California and carries nearly 1 million commuters daily on a fleet of low-emission buses.

In a competitive bid, Clean Energy was awarded an RNG supply deal with Interurban Transit Partnership (The Rapid) transit agency in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Rapid currently has 100 natural gas buses in its fleet with a commitment to growing that number in the next five years. The deal is anticipated to supply 1.1 million gallons of RNG annually and Clean Energy will also provide operation and maintenance services for their fueling sites.

Trinity Metro, the public transportation provider for Fort Worth and surrounding cities in Tarrant County, TX, has inked an RNG supply agreement with Clean Energy to fuel 190 of its buses. In a competitive bid, Clean Energy was selected as the winning provider, extending its existing maintenance relationship with Trinity Metro to include RNG supply. The deal will provide approximately 2.1 million gallons of clean-burning RNG for its bus fleet.

The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) in Alabama has signed an RNG supply deal with Clean Energy to use an anticipated 950,000 gallons of fuel for 96 transit buses. Clean Energy also has a maintenance agreement with the agency to oversee their fueling site.

Clean Energy will build a new fueling station for Loudoun County in Virginia under a new agreement. This will help the county achieve its goal to grow its current natural gas bus fleet from 2 to 120 as they transition to cleaner alternative fuels like RNG. In addition to the new station, Clean Energy will be modifying existing bus maintenance facilities to accommodate the growth.

The city of El Paso, TX, has signed a fueling agreement with Clean Energy to supply three of its private fueling stations with RNG. The city’s 300-strong fleet of natural gas buses and 21 refuse trucks are forecasted to use approximately 2.7 million gallons of RNG annually. In addition, Clean Energy will also upgrade one of their stations while providing operations and maintenance services to all three sites.

One of the largest transit agencies in Arizona, the City of Tucson, has signed a station maintenance agreement with Clean Energy to support 100 of its natural gas buses which consume over 2 million gallons of fuel annually.

Clean Energy is partnering with bus manufacturer, Gillig LLC, to supply and fill every new bus that is delivered to a customer with RNG. This deal is forecasted to provide Gillig with approximately 60,000 gallons annually.

Union City, CA, has inked a new RNG supply deal with Clean Energy to fuel its 15-vehicle fleet. The agreement will see an anticipated 250,000 gallons of fuel provided to the city.

Kings County Area Public Transit Agency (KART) in California has signed a deal with Clean Energy to upgrade their private station and supply RNG to 25 buses. Anticipated to use 220,000 gallons of RNG, KART has long been an advocate for using clean natural gas vehicles to serve the community and has continued to expand its RNG usage and fleet over the years.

