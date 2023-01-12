Transformation progressing: Volkswagen Group delivers 26 percent more all-electric vehicles in 2022

572,100 all-electric vehicles (BEVs) handed over to customers, following 452,800 in 2021

The Volkswagen Group has made significant progress in its electric transformation in 2022. Despite supply constraints and temporary production stops, 572,100 all-electric vehicles were handed over to customers around the globe. Compared to 2021, this is a substantial increase of 26 percent. The BEV share of total deliveries thus reached 6.9 percent, up from 5.1 percent a year earlier. The Volkswagen Group remains the BEV market leader in its home market of Europe and reached the fourth position in this segment in the United States. The strongest increase came from China, were BEV deliveries were up by 68 percent y-o-y. Due to abovementioned challenges, overall global deliveries were down 7 percent on prior year to 8.3 million vehicles. In the second half of 2022, a slightly improved supply situation led to an increase of deliveries of 12 percent y-o-y. However, this could not make up for the losses of 22 percent y-o-y in the first half year. The Group’s order bank remains on a high level of 1.8 million vehicles in Western Europe alone, thereof 310,000 BEVs.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Extended Executive Committee for Sales, said: “Our brands have shown a decent performance regarding deliveries in a very challenging environment last year. I am particularly pleased that our electric transformation gained further traction across the brands and that we reached our target share of around 7 to 8 percent for all-electric vehicles despite these headwinds. The high order bank is a clear proof that customers love our entire strong product portfolio. That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages. The latter are expected to improve step by step in the course of the year.”

The Volkswagen Group is in the midst of its transformation from a car manufacturer to a software-driven provider of sustainable mobility. The electrification of its model range is a cornerstone to achieve that goal and to have a carbon neutral balance sheet at latest by 2050. Despite numerous challenges in the past three years like semiconductor shortages and Covid-related lockdowns, the Group has pursued its electric path very consistently. The share of BEVs has been raised from 2.5 percent in 2020 to 5.1 percent in 2021 and then to 6.9 percent last year. In the course of 2022, additional sites in Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga started to produce BEVs. This year, the Group headquarters in Wolfsburg will follow. Therefore, the Group aims to reach a level of BEV deliveries of around 11 percent in 2023. This will be the base to achieve the medium term goal of around 20 percent in 2025. By 2030, every second Group vehicle delivered globally is expected to be all-electric.

The Group’s best-selling BEVs in 2022 were (in units):

Volkswagen ID.401/ID.5 193,200

Volkswagen ID.302 76,600

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 53,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 52,800

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 51,200

Volkswagen ID.603 37,400

Porsche Taycan (incl. Turismo) 34,800

CUPRA Born 31,400

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows in 2022:

In Europe, overall deliveries declined by 10.4 percent to 3,153,200 vehicles whereas BEVs were up by 13.4 percent to 352,000 units. The majority of 2,711,300 vehicles was shipped to Western Europe where the decline was less pronounced with 5.2 percent. BEVs were in high demand in this region and reached a share of 12.6 percent of all deliveries (2021: 10.5 percent). Thus, the Group remains market leader in this segment in Europe. The order bank in Western Europe remained high at 1.8 million vehicles – including 310,000 BEVs – due to supply constraints. In Germany, the Group’s home market, deliveries were up by 3.8 percent to 1,029,600 units. The BEV share reached a level of 11.6 percent (2021: 11.4 percent). Deliveries in Central- and Eastern Europe declined significantly by 32.9 percent to 441,900 vehicles due to the effects of the war in Ukraine.

In North America, 842,600 customers received their vehicles, a decline of 7.2 percent. The USA saw a similar decrease of 6.1 percent to 631,100 units. The BEVs on the contrary were up 18.8 percent to 44,200 units. That corresponds to rank #4 in the all-electric segment. The local BEV production in Chattanooga, which started in 2022, will provide additional capacity to the region to cater its customers’ demand for all-electric mobility.

The South American market showed a similar trend. It was down by 8.0 percent to 473,700 vehicles. Brazil, the region’s largest market, recorded deliveries of 337,400 units. This corresponds to a decline of 10.4 percent.

Asia-Pacific saw the smallest decline among the major regions with 2.7 percent. Overall, 3,514,000 vehicles were handed over to customers. China, the Group’s largest single market, showed a similar performance. Deliveries decreased by 3.6 percent to 3,184,500 units. After significant losses due to supply shortages and Covid-related lockdowns in the first half year, the Group’s deliveries recovered well in the second half and only slightly missed their prior year level. China was the biggest contributor to the Group’s global BEV increase with deliveries up by 68 percent to 155,700 units.

Volkswagen Group – deliveries across all drive types

Deliveries to

customers by markets Dec.

2022 Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Oct. – Dec.

2022 Oct. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec.

2022 Jan. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Western Europe 277,200 235,000 +17.9 754,300 590,200 +27.8 2,711,300 2,860,500 -5.2 Central and Eastern Europe 37,200 47,500 -21.7 109,600 122,600 -10.6 441,900 658,200 -32.9 North America 77,600 66,600 +16.5 211,400 204,800 +3.2 842,600 908,400 -7.2 South America 48,900 41,200 +18.5 136,100 122,600 +11.0 473,700 514,600 -8.0 China 338,900 275,900 +22.8 825,800 754,700 +9.4 3,184,500 3,304,700 -3.6 Asia-Pacific Rest 35,100 27,000 +30.2 94,000 75,600 +24.4 329,500 305,800 +7.7 Middle East/Africa 27,400 19,900 +37.7 75,300 60,000 +25.5 279,300 329,600 -15.3 Worldwide 842,300 713,200 +18.1 2,206,400 1,930,500 +14.3 8,262,800 8,881,900 -7.0

Deliveries to customers by brands Dec.

2022 Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Oct. – Dec.

2022 Oct. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec.

2022 Jan. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Brand Group Volume 615,700 522,100 +17.9 1,603,300 1,431,900 +12.0 6,008,800 6,605,100 -9.0 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 480,300 395,600 +21.4 1,228,800 1,102,200 +11.5 4,563,300 4,896,900 -6.8 ŠKODA 66,500 71,200 -6.6 186,700 177,500 +5.2 731,300 878,200 -16.7 SEAT/CUPRA 34,100 28,700 +18.9 93,600 79,200 +18.1 385,600 470,500 -18.1 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 34,800 26,700 +30.5 94,200 73,000 +29.0 328,600 359,500 -8.6 Brand Group Premium 156,900 127,200 +23.4 426,400 338,100 +26.1 1,638,600 1,703,600 -3.8 Audi 154,800 125,600 +23.2 420,700 332,900 +26.4 1,614,200 1,680,500 -3.9 Lamborghini/Bentley 2,100 1,600 +31.3 5,700 5,200 +8.3 24,400 23,100 +5.8 Brand Group Sport 37,200 37,100 +0.4 88,400 84,700 +4.3 309,900 302,000 +2.6 Porsche 37,200 37,100 +0.4 88,400 84,700 +4.3 309,900 301,900 +2.6 TRATON 32,500 26,800 +21.1 88,300 75,800 +16.6 305,500 271,200 +12.6 MAN 10,700 10,700 -0.1 28,600 25,000 +14.3 84,400 93,600 -9.8 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 2,900 3,000 -3.4 10,900 11,800 -7.6 54,000 57,400 -5.9 Scania 10,300 7,900 +30.0 26,800 23,100 +16.1 85,200 90,400 -5.7 Navistar 8,600 5,200 +65.7 22,000 15,800 +39.1 81,900 29,900 +174.1 Volkswagen Group (total) 842,300 713,200 +18.1 2,206,400 1,930,500 +14.3 8,262,800 8,881,900 -7.0

Volkswagen Group – deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)

Deliveries to

customers by markets Oct. – Dec.

2022 Oct. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec.

2022 Jan. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Europe 140,200 100,500 +39.4 352,000 310,400 +13.4 USA 15,200 9,800 +54.7 44,200 37,200 +18.8 China 43,000 45,500 -5.4 155,700 92,600 +68.2 Rest of world 7,300 3,900 +86.7 20,200 12,700 +59.2 Worldwide 205,800 159,800 +28.8 572,100 452,800 +26.3



Deliveries to customers by brands Oct. – Dec.

2022 Oct. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec.

2022 Jan. – Dec.

2021 Delta (%) Brand Group Volume 154,400 117,800 +31.1 417,700 328,800 +27.0 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 118,000 95,300 +23.8 325,100 263,100 +23.6 ŠKODA 16,800 17,000 -1.0 53,700 49,100 +9.3 SEAT/CUPRA 13,800 4,200 +229.7 31,400 13,000 +140.8 Volkswagen CommercialVehicles 5,800 1,300 +337.6 7,500 3,600 +109.0 Brand Group Premium 41,200 29,100 +41.5 118,200 81,900 +44.3 Audi 41,200 29,100 +41.5 118,200 81,900 +44.3 Lamborghini/Bentley – – – – – – Brand Group Sport 9,700 12,700 -23.1 34,800 41,300 -15.7 Porsche 9,700 12,700 -23.1 34,800 41,300 -15.7 TRATON 400 200 +70.3 1,400 800 +65.5 MAN 300 200 +5.3 900 800 +3.5 Volkswagen Truck & Bus – – – – – – Scania 120 0 – 260 0 – Navistar 50 10 – 260 10 – Volkswagen Group (total) 205,800 159,800 +28.8 572,100 452,800 +26.3

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group