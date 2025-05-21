Trail Boss joins the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV lineup

Chevrolet will offer its popular off-road Trail Boss trim as part of the 2026 Silverado EV lineup starting this summer

Previously available on Silverado and Colorado, the newly available lifted off-road trim offers customers the added capability they expect from a Trail Boss with the benefits of an electric truck.

“Trail Boss has been one of the highest turning trims in our portfolio since we first launched it on the 2019 Silverado,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “Adding Trail Boss to Silverado EV gives customers an option that builds on our strong truck pedigree, high electric range and off-road capability.”

More capability

“The Silverado EV Trail Boss delivers similar capability expected with other Chevy Trail Bosses,” said Joe Roy, chief engineer for Silverado EV. “It’s an impressive truck that will meet the needs of our customers looking to get off trail and still have all the features customers have come to love about Silverado EV, including range and off-road power.”

With a 2-inch lift, the Trail Boss has 24% higher ground clearance than the base Silverado EV. The coil suspension is uniquely tuned with a hydraulic rebound control system.

Trim-exclusive Terrain mode is available at low speeds and offers additional control when maneuvering areas with uneven terrain. Compared to Normal mode, Terrain mode unlocks sharper 4-Wheel Steer, giving drivers better ability to control torque and traction at low speeds. Paired with other drive modes, including off-road mode and Sidewinder mode, the Silverado EV Trail Boss is ready for adventure.

Sidewinder, first introduced on RST trim vehicles, allows all four wheels to turn in the same direction and move the truck diagonally at low speeds1. Selectable from the infotainment screen, the feature gives drivers a new way to conquer everything from rugged terrain to tight parking spaces.

The Trail Boss version with the extended range battery pack offers a max towing of 12,500lb2 and 2,100 lb of payload3. Up to 725 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque4 is available with the Max Range battery pack.

Looks like a boss

Beyond capability, the Silverado EV Trail Boss looks the part of an off-road truck, with bold, aggressive design that includes the following trim-exclusive design features:

High-angle approach front fascia

Rugged 35-inch all-terrain tires with unique 18-inch wheels

Exterior badging

Unique interior

Red front tow hooks

For those looking to customize their rig, auxiliary switches are easily accessible for accessory lights and more.

Silverado EV is available in nine exterior colors, including three new options: White Sands; Polar White Tricoat; and Magnus Gray Matte Metallic.

Driver assist updates

Silverado EV also offers Super Cruise 6 enhancements, including integration with Google Maps that navigates to the correct lane for your chosen route with ease when on Super Cruise-capable roads.

And, newly-added hands-on functionality keeps you centered in your lane and adapts to the speed of the driver ahead, all while your hands remain on the steering wheel. Then, when you reach a Super Cruise-enabled road, the steering wheel lightbar turns green and hands-free driving will automatically engage for added comfort.

Adaptive Cruise control has also been upgraded so the driver can choose to automatically adjust speed to match posted speed limits. Super Cruise with towing is available on LT and Trail Boss.

A full lineup

With three trims – Work Truck, LT and Trail Boss – Chevrolet offers a Silverado EV for every price point, capability need and lifestyle. The Silverado EV lineup has expanded to provide customers with more choice, and now the brand will sunset the launch trim RST. The 2026 Silverado EV has a starting MSRP of $54,895 and continues to offer customer-favorite features:

Up to 10.2kW of off-board power available on all trims

Multi-Flex Midgate available on LT and Trail Boss

WOW mode to unlock max horsepower and torque available on LT and Trail Boss

22-inch wheels available on WT and LT

17.7-inch-diagonal center infotainment screen paired with 11-inch-diagonal driver informational center standard on all trims, including Work Truck for the first time.

The Silverado EV is assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan — the launching pad for GM’s multi-brand all-EV strategy.

SOURCE: Chevrolet