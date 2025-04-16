Trafic, Estafette and Goelette, the first Renault vehicles built around the SDV (Software Defined Vehicle) architecture by Ampere

The three new electric LCVs by Renault will be the first to feature the flexible, scalable architecture developed by Ampere around the SDV (Software Defined Vehicle)

Spearheading a new generation of electric vehicles, Trafic, Estafette and Goelette overturn conventional cues in this segment to become the first brand vehicles featuring the flexible, scalable architecture developed by Ampere around the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV).

A new approach to vehicle design

Before now, vehicles were designed around a chassis and an ICE or electric powertrain. Manufacturers would then add on all the electronic features and pre-equipment packs required for the various functions and versions.

This approach to vehicle design involved a huge number of ECUs – up to 80 per vehicle – with a limiting effect on performance and the integration of new features.

Implementing an approach similar to the most powerful computers, Ampere has based its new SDV approach on a single platform with centralised software architecture and a connected, intelligent operating system to control, analyse and upgrade vehicle functions quickly and reliably.

High-performance computers act as the vehicle’s brain, processing the data collected by the onboard sensors, and in particular by the driver aids (ADAS), powertrain, chassis control and multimedia/connectivity services. These computers can be upgraded with new functions to modernise the vehicle or extend its service life, using the car operating system or “CAR OS”, designed by Ampere.

Designed and developed by Ampere engineers, this revolutionary approach redefines existing standards. Trafic, Estafette and Goelette users will be the first customers of Renault to enjoy this technology.

A vehicle customised for every user

Business users will be able to upgrade their vehicle, just as they would their laptop or phone, adding new functions in real time throughout its service life. Personalised offers could be made available, reflecting the actual usage and driving habits of each individual.

In this way, the experience could be enhanced for business users, with functions tailored to their activity and requirements:

Vehicles with specific functions, such as ambulances, fire engines, police vehicles, refrigerated vehicles and other conversions, could include dedicated apps for unique, centralised operation of each component. A similar approach is implemented by openR link with convertor companion, an award-winning innovation available on Renault Master, but with the added intelligence of the SDV;

Companies using their own operating system, to make deliveries for example, will be able to integrate their OS with the onboard multimedia system in order to send out information in real time (time, route, contacts, remarks, etc.) to delivery drivers on their rounds;

Fleet users will be able to log in to their profile and access a personalised interface with their preferred vehicle settings and apps.

Greater safety

Already available on existing vehicles, predictive maintenance will become even more precise with the infinitely greater computing capacity and intelligence of SDV architecture. This will make it possible to track the wear and tear of some parts in real time and to initiate remote diagnostics in order to plan for repairs or take direct corrective action where possible.

This feature will be particularly useful for fleet managers, allowing them to optimise costs, uptime and vehicle availability.

Higher value

Being able to update software defined vehicles over the cloud will bring benefits not only in terms of the driving and onboard experience, but also in terms of vehicle value. In practical terms, this means that a vehicle that is three or four years old will lose less of its value, since it will have been enhanced with new functions. This means a higher residual value.

This “anti-wrinkle” is particularly useful for LCVs. As well as having a far longer service life and are subject to more intensive use than passenger cars.

Developed in partnership with Flexis and built in France at the Renault Sandouville plant, Trafic, Estafette and Goelette will be presented on 29 April 2025 at 9:00 am (UTC) at the CV Show in Birmingham.

SOURCE: Renault