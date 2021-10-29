Tracey Perry announced as New Head of Van for MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd has announced the appointment of Tracey Perry as Head of Van for MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd has announced the appointment of Tracey Perry as Head of Van for MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.

Tracey succeeds Daniel Holbein who is leaving Man Truck & Bus UK Ltd to take up a new position in MAN’s headquarters in Munich.

Tracey has extensive experience in the Automotive Industry within both network and OEM, having lead teams in Retail Sales, SME and Corporate Sales. Between 1989 and 1998 Tracey worked with our sister company Audi, before joining Renault in 2001. In 2007 Tracey joined FCA Fiat Professional and in 2015 she joined the Volkswagen Group as National Fleet Sales Manager, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK.

“We are delighted to have appointed Tracey to lead the MAN Truck & Bus UK Van team,” said Stefan Thyssen, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd. “Her wealth of experience within the automotive sector and knowledge of the commercial vehicle industry, will prove a huge asset to the company.

“As you can see from Tracey’s background she is uniquely qualified to take on this responsibility and she brings with her a wealth of knowledge having spent many years leading highly successful sales teams and we all look forward to her joining the MAN brand.”

Stefan concluded, “I would also like to thank Daniel who has made a huge impact on the MAN Truck & Bus UK Van business. Over the last two and half years Daniel has shown great commitment to both the brand and the Van business unit, he has helped develop the team, the processes and further expanded and strengthened our customer relationships. We all wish him great success in his new position.”

Tracey commented: “I’m really looking forward to joining such a successful team and be given the opportunity to head up MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s Van division.

“As a vehicle manufacturer, with Van products spanning the 3.0 to 5.5 tonne categories, MAN have a compelling range of award winning, robust and cost effective vehicles and since the launch of the MAN TGE here in the UK, in 2017, I’ve witnessed the range appeal to more and more customers, both family owned businesses and larger blue chip Public Limited companies. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Tracey will take up her new position on 1st November.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus