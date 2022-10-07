Toyota's statement regarding Hino Motors' public announcement on its response to the certification misconduct issue

We recognize that the measures for preventing reoccurrence publicly announced by Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) today are the result of the company’s sincere consideration of the strict correction order from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism regarding Hino’s repeated misconduct.

We believe that these measures will not produce immediate results, so Hino itself must make persistent and continuous efforts over time to be reborn as a company worthy of the trust of its stakeholders.

As Toyota, we will continue supporting Hino so that these announced measures will be effective. Specifically, we will support Hino in areas and operations where we can, including in work related to engine certification for light-duty trucks, as the company has requested. Furthermore, we will share Toyota’s accumulated know-how with Hino, such as in responding to those suppliers affected by the issue.

SOURCE: Toyota