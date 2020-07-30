Toyota’s new dark star: the RAV4 Black Edition

As its name makes clear, the new RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition has a powerful one-colour treatment that makes Toyota’s mid-size SUV stand out from the crowd.

The deep Galaxy Black paint finish throws the angles and facets of the bodywork into sharp relief, an effect heightened by matching black styling elements throughout. The front grille and lower grille, lower bumpers, door mirror casings, skid plates, rear garnish and spoiler are all-black, while the 19-inch alloy wheels also have a glossy black finish. Even the Intelligent Clearance Sonars are painted black, so the only interruption in the all-black appearance is the chrome Toyota emblem in the centre of the car’s front end.

In the cabin, the seats are upholstered in a high-quality black synthetic leather with grey stitching. This combines with the black headlining and interior trim to create a striking cabin ambience.

The standard and optional equipment features match the current RAV4 Dynamic grade and include, among others, intelligent parking sensors, a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, digital rear-view mirror, a nine-speaker JBL premium audio system with DAB. Toyota Safety Sense and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both provided as standard.

The new RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition will go on sale in the UK from October 2020, with price to be announced nearer the on-sale date.