Toyota’s global sales and production up year-on-year in october for second consecutive month

Global Sales

Results in October were driven primarily by sales in the U.S. and China, and global sales were up approximately 8 percent year-on-year.

<U.S.>

The market as a whole is trending toward recovery, and sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand models were strong, resulting in a new record high for October.

<China>

In addition to measures to attract customers to dealers including regional motor shows, sales of the Corolla, Levin, and Lexus brand models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 33 percent year-on-year, the seventh consecutive year-on-year increase.

Global Production

Results in October were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.

<China>

Strong sales of the Levin and Corolla had an impact, and production was up approximately 10 percent year-on-year.

<Japan>

In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 12 percent year-on-year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

October 2020

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ○ 847,713(8.3) 68,305(19.3) 11,605(-18.1) ○ 927,623(8.6) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 144,348(37.4) 59,969(44.4) 4,418(19.6) ○ 208,735(38.9) Market share 35.5(+2.1) ― ― 51.3(+3.6) Excl. minivehicles 141,405(37.6) ― ― ― Market share 55.8(+2.5) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ○ 703,365(3.8) 8,336(-47.0) 7,187(-31.4) ○ 718,888(2.1)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in thirteen months;

Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: First increase in ten months;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in thirteen months;

Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 845,107(9.0) 123,052(-4.8) 11,073(-24.7) ○ 979,232(6.5) Production inside of Japan 309,582(12.0) 96,245(22.6) 10,192(-10.0) 416,019(13.6) Production outside of Japan ○ 535,525(7.4) 26,807(-47.1) 881(-73.9) 563,213(1.9)

Toyota

Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of increase;

Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase;

Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 188,123(9.0) 0(―) 4,373(-24.8) 192,496(7.9)

Toyota

Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated

First increase in eleven months

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

For January to October 2020

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 6,924,181(-14.0) 571,612(-19.2) 115,087(-26.5) 7,610,880(-14.6) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,237,029(-9.7) 488,828(-13.2) 50,361(-16.3) 1,776,218(-10.9) Market share 32.5(+1.8) ― ― 46.6(+2.0) Excl. minivehicles 1,211,184(-9.6) ― ― ― Market share 50.8(+3.3) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 5,687,152(-14.8) 82,784(-42.7) 64,726(-32.9) 5,834,662(-15.7)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 6,325,816(-17.0) 965,036(-21.7) 105,095(-37.2) 7,395,947(-18.0) Production inside of Japan 2,370,939(-18.3) 755,785(-4.2) 89,581(-32.6) 3,216,305(-15.9) Production outside of Japan 3,954,877(-16.2) 209,251(-52.7) 15,514(-55.0) 4,179,642(-19.5)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,408,640(-20.7) 0(―) 34,490(-51.1) 1,443,130(-21.9)

SOURCE: Toyota