Toyota’s global sales and production up year-on-year in october for second consecutive month

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

   November 27, 2020

Global Sales

  • Results in October were driven primarily by sales in the U.S. and China, and global sales were up approximately 8 percent year-on-year.
    <U.S.>
    The market as a whole is trending toward recovery, and sales of the Camry, RAV4, and Lexus brand models were strong, resulting in a new record high for October.
    <China>
    In addition to measures to attract customers to dealers including regional motor shows, sales of the Corolla, Levin, and Lexus brand models were strong, and as a result, sales were up approximately 33 percent year-on-year, the seventh consecutive year-on-year increase.

Global Production

  • Results in October were driven primarily by production in China and Japan, and production was up approximately 9 percent year-on-year.
    <China>
    Strong sales of the Levin and Corolla had an impact, and production was up approximately 10 percent year-on-year.
    <Japan>
    In addition to recovery of the global market, sales in Japan of new models including the Harrier and Yaris were strong, and as a result, production up approximately 12 percent year-on-year.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

October 2020

Sales Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 847,713(8.3) 68,305(19.3) 11,605(-18.1) 927,623(8.6)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 144,348(37.4) 59,969(44.4) 4,418(19.6) 208,735(38.9)
Market share 35.5(+2.1) 51.3(+3.6)
Excl. minivehicles 141,405(37.6)
Market share 55.8(+2.5)
Sales outside of Japan 703,365(3.8) 8,336(-47.0) 7,187(-31.4) 718,888(2.1)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: Second consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in thirteen months;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First increase in ten months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in thirteen months;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Production Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 845,107(9.0) 123,052(-4.8) 11,073(-24.7) 979,232(6.5)
Production inside of Japan 309,582(12.0) 96,245(22.6) 10,192(-10.0) 416,019(13.6)
Production outside of Japan 535,525(7.4) 26,807(-47.1) 881(-73.9) 563,213(1.9)

Toyota
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
Worldwide production: Second consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase;
Production outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of increase

Exports Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 188,123(9.0) 0(―) 4,373(-24.8) 192,496(7.9)

Toyota
Second consecutive month of increase

Consolidated
First increase in eleven months

Unit: Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

For January to October 2020

Sales Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 6,924,181(-14.0) 571,612(-19.2) 115,087(-26.5) 7,610,880(-14.6)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 1,237,029(-9.7) 488,828(-13.2) 50,361(-16.3) 1,776,218(-10.9)
Market share 32.5(+1.8) 46.6(+2.0)
Excl. minivehicles 1,211,184(-9.6)
Market share 50.8(+3.3)
Sales outside of Japan 5,687,152(-14.8) 82,784(-42.7) 64,726(-32.9) 5,834,662(-15.7)

Production Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 6,325,816(-17.0) 965,036(-21.7) 105,095(-37.2) 7,395,947(-18.0)
Production inside of Japan 2,370,939(-18.3) 755,785(-4.2) 89,581(-32.6) 3,216,305(-15.9)
Production outside of Japan 3,954,877(-16.2) 209,251(-52.7) 15,514(-55.0) 4,179,642(-19.5)

Exports Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,408,640(-20.7) 0(―) 34,490(-51.1) 1,443,130(-21.9)

SOURCE: Toyota

