Toyota’s global sales and production recovers to 90 percent of previous year’s level in July 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd

   August 28, 2020
Global sales in July were down 12.0 percent from the previous year, recovering at a faster than expected pace*.

The recovery is being driven primarily by China (up 19.1 percent), the U.S. (down 19.0 percent), Europe (up 14.5 percent), and Japan (down 17.0 percent), and the trend continues toward recovery.
(The June figures were China: up 22.8 percent, U.S.: down 26.2 percent; Europe: down 11.5 percent, and Japan: down 22.7 percent.)

* The projections for worldwide sales are down approximately 15 percent from July to September, down approximately 5 percent from October to December, and up approximately 5 percent from January to March, returning to the previous year’s levels around the end of this year to the beginning of next year.

Global production in July was down 10.2 percent from the previous year (compared to down 24.0 percent in June), and recovery trend is continuing. Production in the U.S. and China exceeded previous year’s levels, and domestic production likewise recovered to 78.0 percent of previous year’s level.

<China> July: up 31.3 percent (Juneup 21.6 percent)
Strong sales of RAV4 and Camry pushed up sales exceeding last year’s level.

<U.S.>July: up 19.0 percent (Junedown 16.3 percent)
The market in generate is on the path of recovery. Strong sales of light trucks, as well as of Camry and Highlander HEV and other electrified vehicles, resulted in sales exceeding last year’s level.

<Japan>July: down 22.0 percent (down 44.8 percent)
Global market recovery resulted in sales performance as planed in the OAP.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2020

Sales Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 747,300(-12.0) 63,010(-7.6) 11,409(-31.3) 821,719(-12.0)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 127,852(-17.0) 56,976(3.1) 4,726(-28.4) 189,554(-12.2)
Market share 32.2(-1.3) 47.8(+0.8)
Excl. minivehicles 124,861(-17.2)
Market share 52.1(+2.0)
Sales outside of Japan 619,448(-10.9) 6,034(-53.3) 6,683(-33.2) 632,165(-12.0)

Toyota:

Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated:

Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 691,091(-10.2) 93,241(-29.9) 8,959(-49.0) 793,291(-13.8)
Production inside of Japan 253,857(-22.0) 85,928(-0.1) 8,070(-43.1) 347,855(-18.3)
Production outside of Japan 437,234(-1.7) 7,313(-84.4) 889(-73.8) 445,436(-10.0)

Toyota:

Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated:

Worldwide production: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Fourteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

  Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 142,589(-30.0) 0(―) 1,717(-78.7) 144,306(-31.9)

Toyota:

Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated:

Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
*◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to July 2020

Sales Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 4,518,654(-19.8) 389,177(-22.5) 78,379(-27.0) 4,986,210(-20.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 838,441(-14.9) 329,140(-17.8) 34,878(-16.9) 1,202,459(-15.8)
Market share 32.2(+1.5) 46.2(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles 821,570(-14.7)
Market share 50.1(+2.8)
Sales outside of Japan 3,680,213(-20.9) 60,037(-40.9) 43,501(-33.5) 3,783,751(-21.5)

Production Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 4,004,577(-26.0) 639,305(-25.0) 76,042(-37.9) 4,719,924(-26.1)
Production inside of Japan 1,553,038(-26.2) 501,669(-10.4) 62,662(-35.7) 2,117,369(-23.3)
Production outside of Japan 2,451,539(-25.8) 137,636(-52.9) 13,380(-46.5) 2,602,555(-28.2)

Exports Results

  Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 916,651(-28.3) 0(―) 24,149(-53.1) 940,800(-29.2)

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled “Detailed data” from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results (“Detailed data (Excel)”)

SOURCE: Toyota

 

Close
Close