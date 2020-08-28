Toyota’s global sales and production recovers to 90 percent of previous year’s level in July 2020

|Global sales in July were down 12.0 percent from the previous year, recovering at a faster than expected pace*.
The recovery is being driven primarily by China (up 19.1 percent), the U.S. (down 19.0 percent), Europe (up 14.5 percent), and Japan (down 17.0 percent), and the trend continues toward recovery.
* The projections for worldwide sales are down approximately 15 percent from July to September, down approximately 5 percent from October to December, and up approximately 5 percent from January to March, returning to the previous year’s levels around the end of this year to the beginning of next year.
Global production in July was down 10.2 percent from the previous year (compared to down 24.0 percent in June), and recovery trend is continuing. Production in the U.S. and China exceeded previous year’s levels, and domestic production likewise recovered to 78.0 percent of previous year’s level.
<China> July: up 31.3 percent (Juneup 21.6 percent)
<U.S.>July: up 19.0 percent (Junedown 16.3 percent)
<Japan>July: down 22.0 percent (down 44.8 percent)
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
July 2020
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|747,300(-12.0)
|63,010(-7.6)
|11,409(-31.3)
|821,719(-12.0)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|127,852(-17.0)
|56,976(3.1)
|4,726(-28.4)
|189,554(-12.2)
|Market share
|32.2(-1.3)
|―
|―
|47.8(+0.8)
|Excl. minivehicles
|124,861(-17.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|52.1(+2.0)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|619,448(-10.9)
|6,034(-53.3)
|6,683(-33.2)
|632,165(-12.0)
Toyota:
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated:
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|691,091(-10.2)
|93,241(-29.9)
|8,959(-49.0)
|793,291(-13.8)
|Production inside of Japan
|253,857(-22.0)
|85,928(-0.1)
|8,070(-43.1)
|347,855(-18.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|437,234(-1.7)
|7,313(-84.4)
|889(-73.8)
|445,436(-10.0)
Toyota:
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated:
Worldwide production: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Fourteenth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|142,589(-30.0)
|0(―)
|1,717(-78.7)
|144,306(-31.9)
Toyota:
Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated:
Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
*◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to July 2020
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|4,518,654(-19.8)
|389,177(-22.5)
|78,379(-27.0)
|4,986,210(-20.2)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|838,441(-14.9)
|329,140(-17.8)
|34,878(-16.9)
|1,202,459(-15.8)
|Market share
|32.2(+1.5)
|―
|―
|46.2(+1.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|821,570(-14.7)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|50.1(+2.8)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|3,680,213(-20.9)
|60,037(-40.9)
|43,501(-33.5)
|3,783,751(-21.5)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|4,004,577(-26.0)
|639,305(-25.0)
|76,042(-37.9)
|4,719,924(-26.1)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,553,038(-26.2)
|501,669(-10.4)
|62,662(-35.7)
|2,117,369(-23.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|2,451,539(-25.8)
|137,636(-52.9)
|13,380(-46.5)
|2,602,555(-28.2)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|916,651(-28.3)
|0(―)
|24,149(-53.1)
|940,800(-29.2)
