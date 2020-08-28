Toyota’s global sales and production recovers to 90 percent of previous year’s level in July 2020

The recovery is being driven primarily by China (up 19.1 percent), the U.S. (down 19.0 percent), Europe (up 14.5 percent), and Japan (down 17.0 percent), and the trend continues toward recovery.

(The June figures were China: up 22.8 percent, U.S.: down 26.2 percent; Europe: down 11.5 percent, and Japan: down 22.7 percent.)

* The projections for worldwide sales are down approximately 15 percent from July to September, down approximately 5 percent from October to December, and up approximately 5 percent from January to March, returning to the previous year’s levels around the end of this year to the beginning of next year.

Global production in July was down 10.2 percent from the previous year (compared to down 24.0 percent in June), and recovery trend is continuing. Production in the U.S. and China exceeded previous year’s levels, and domestic production likewise recovered to 78.0 percent of previous year’s level.

<China> July: up 31.3 percent (Juneup 21.6 percent)

Strong sales of RAV4 and Camry pushed up sales exceeding last year’s level.

<U.S.>July: up 19.0 percent (Junedown 16.3 percent)

The market in generate is on the path of recovery. Strong sales of light trucks, as well as of Camry and Highlander HEV and other electrified vehicles, resulted in sales exceeding last year’s level.

<Japan>July: down 22.0 percent (down 44.8 percent)

Global market recovery resulted in sales performance as planed in the OAP.