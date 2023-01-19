Toyota’s Dr Gill Pratt explains the advantage of Toyota’s multi-technology path to carbon neutrality at Davos World Economic Forum

Dr Gill Pratt, Chief Scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Toyota Research Institute, discussed Toyota’s multi-technology path towards carbon neutrality at the Davos World Economic Forum

Dr Gill Pratt, Chief Scientist of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Toyota Research Institute, discussed Toyota’s multi-technology path towards carbon neutrality at the Davos World Economic Forum. In a conference session, ‘Reinventing the Wheel’, Dr Pratt explained how to get to net zero while minimising carbon accumulation. While zero emission vehicles including battery electric vehicles will dominate in the longer term, shortages of lithium and insufficient charging infrastructure currently prevent a universal switch to these vehicles in the short-term. Under these conditions, he outlined how we can decarbonise more quickly during this transition period by manufacturing battery electric vehicles and other electrified vehicles which use much less lithium.

To see the full explanation, and Dr Pratt’s discussion at Davos, please view the session entitled ‘Reinventing the Wheel’ via the following livestream link.

https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2023/sessions/reinventing-the-wheel

SOURCE: Toyota