Toyota’s all-electric bZ4X campaign spreads the secret

The campaign aims to raise awareness of Toyota’s all-electric SUV

Toyota unveils its new marketing campaign for the bZ4X, “A Secret Worth Sharing,” spreading the word that, yes, Toyota does make an all-electric vehicle.

“The bZ4X campaign highlights how Toyota’s all-electric SUV is a secret worth sharing,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “The bZ4X blends modern design with advanced technology specifically developed to simplify zero-emission driving, backed by the quality, durability and reliability of a Toyota.”

The fully integrated bZ4X campaign was developed using Toyota’s long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model. The T2 model integrates efforts to create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the mainstream market. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi and Intertrend. The campaign spots are highlighted below:

In partnership with world-renowned Asian director, Tarsem, Intertend connects popular Asian cinema genres to showcase the all-electric Toyota bZ4X as the hero who saves the day. In the spot “Monster,” a monstrous crab has taken over the town, and all the gas stations are out of commission. A man in a bZ4X approaches a frightened woman and rescues her by offering her a ride. In “Tears,” a tearful woman expresses that she cannot be with her true love because her family only drives electric vehicles. She then discovers that her true love drives a Toyota bZ4X, which is even better.

Saatchi & Saatchi created two 30-second spots, “Not Made Up” and “Gas Station,” directed by Hannah Levy of Tool. In “Not Made Up,” a pair of friends in the city point out Toyota’s fully electric SUV, though the other friend is skeptical Toyota even makes one. As they walk through the city, they see the world is full of massive ads for the bZ4X that the doubtful friend is oblivious to. The spot “Gas Station” opens with two friends hopping into a bZ4X parked on a tree-lined city street. As the passenger doubts the SUV is all-electric and doesn’t need gas, he assumes it’s a simply a misunderstanding, and desperately tries to clarify with the driver.

SOURCE: Toyota