Toyota’s 6 million electrified sales in Europe highlight benefit of its multi-pathway strategy

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) cumulative sales of electrified vehicles pass 6 million

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has reached a significant milestone with its cumulative sales of electrified vehicles surpassing six million at the end of 2024. This achievement reflects the success of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy which enables customers to reduce emissions wherever they live, especially where the enabling conditions for zero emission vehicles are limited.

In Europe, Toyota offers a wide line-up of battery electric, fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles as part of the multi-pathway approach. Since 1995, Toyota’s average tailpipe emissions in Europe have decreased by more than 50%* underlining the positive impact of its diversified approach to electrification.

In 2024, TME outperformed the market with a 4% year-on-year increase, selling in excess of 1.2 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an all-time sales record. The mix of electrified vehicles within TME’s sales portfolio grew to 74%, reflecting the market demand for a multi-tiered approach to CO 2 reductions that the multi-pathway strategy offers.

Globally, across the period 1997-2024, Toyota has exceeded 30 million electrified vehicle sales.

Toyota is committed to achieving 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicle sales by 2035 in Europe. This goal aligns with Toyota’s global Environmental Challenge 2050, which aims for carbon neutrality by 2050 and in Europe by 2040.

* Between 1995 and 2021, Toyota average fleet emissions for passenger cars decreased from 192 CO2 g/km to 92 CO2 g/km. From 2021, CO₂ measurement methodology changed from NEDC to WLTP.

Electrified powertrain mix in units sold as of the end of 2024 Powertrain Global Europe HEV 29,315,916 5,884,708 PHEV 761,578 165,830 FCEV 27,723 3,897 BEV 289,840 93,259 MHEV 141,593 35

SOURCE: Toyota