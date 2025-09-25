Toyota Woven City officially launches as a test course for the future of mobility

20 inventors begin Kakezan ('multiplication') co-creation

Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota”) and Woven by Toyota, Inc. (“WbyT”) today announced the official launch of Toyota Woven City (“Woven City”), first unveiled at CES 2020 and jointly developed by the two companies. To mark the occasion, Toyota and WbyT hosted a launch event in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, with key stakeholders. With residents beginning to move in and partner companies starting co-creation, Woven City takes its first steps as a real-world test course for mobility and a key driver of Toyota’s transformation into a mobility company.

Central to Woven City are two profiles of participants.

The first are known as Inventors. These are enterprises, startups, entrepreneurs, research institutions, and other innovators developing and testing products and services in Woven City. By combining Toyota’s manufacturing expertise, WbyT’s advanced software capabilities, and the unique strengths of each Inventor, Woven City seeks to foster Kakezan―a Japanese concept of “multiplication,” where new innovation and societal value emerge from the convergence of different ideas and capabilities.

Among the Inventors, singer-songwriter Naoto Inti Raymi will join as the first artist, leading sound-related Kakezan co-creation in Woven City and bringing a new creative dimension to the project. He produced the Woven City Anthem and the project’s audio logo, and his participation brings the total number of Inventors to 20.

Woven City has also launched its accelerator program with an open call for Inventors on September 8, beginning with the “Woven City Challenge: Hack the Mobility” competition. The program invites startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and research institutions worldwide to propose ideas for Kakezan co-creation, with applications open until October 14, 2025.

The second profile consists of residents and visitors, known as Weavers. By experiencing the products and services first hand and providing feedback, Weavers will play a vital role in shaping new, meaningful innovations. Since September 2025, several Toyota Group employees and their families have begun living in Woven City as the first Weavers, with Phase 1 ultimately expected to accommodate about 300 residents. General visitors are planned to be welcomed beginning in fiscal year 2026.

To celebrate the official launch and mark the start of life at Woven City, Toyota and WbyT today hosted the “Woven City Official Launch: Weaving the Future―Day 01” event that gathered the first community of Inventors, Weavers, and partners. At the event, leaders from both companies expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported the Woven City vision and participated in the challenge to drive the future of movement and enhance well-being for all. Also at today’s event, Naoto Inti Raymi debuted Woven City’s anthem “Woven City.”

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation and Master Weaver of Woven City said at the event: “This is Master Weaver Akio Toyoda. What we will spark here at Woven City is Kakezan (‘multiplication’)! No single company can create meaningful Kakezan on its own; it takes at least two. So let’s gather our efforts, and with them our smiles. With plenty of smiles, doesn’t it feel like we really can weave a brighter future together?”

Since announcing its ambition to become a mobility company at CES 2018 and unveiling the Woven City concept at CES 2020, Toyota has steadily advanced from vision to reality by building a community of like-minded collaborators. Through Kakezan co-creation in Woven City, Toyota and WbyT aim to develop products and services that extend beyond the city to empower lives in Japan and around the world.

Example features of Woven City’s test course for mobility

Features Implementation Function Three-type road system City-wide Ground-level roads are classified into three types―one exclusively for pedestrians, one shared by pedestrians and personal mobility, and one dedicated to vehicles. Underground road network Underground A fourth, underground road enables testing unaffected by weather or temperature conditions. Traffic signals City-wide A system that coordinates traffic signals with mobility, advancing safety through a three-pronged approach (mobility, people and infrastructure) Multifunctional poles City-wide Serving as both streetlights and traffic signal posts, these poles can also host sensors and cameras used in testing and co-creation activities

Co-creation theme by Inventor

Inventor Theme Daikin Industries, Ltd. Testing “pollen-less spaces” and “personalized functional environments” DyDo DRINCO, INC. Creating new value through innovative vending machine concepts NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Creating and evaluating food environments to inspire new ‘food cultures’ UCC Japan Co., Ltd. Conducting a proof-of-concept study to demonstrate the effect of coffee on creativity and productivity Zoshinkai Holdings Inc. Leveraging data to realize innovative educational methods and new learning environments Interstellar Technologies Inc. Developing a robust rocket production system* Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation Finding new ways to enhance human-pet coexistence Naoto Inti Raymi Developing future-oriented soundscapes Toyota e-Palette Enabling diverse services through a versatile BEV platform, including food and beverage offerings and other mobility service applications. Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV) Providing safe, accessible, and enjoyable personal mobility through a shared service of compact, three-wheeled EVs. Summon Share Delivering shared vehicles directly to users through an autonomous service using self-driving robots (Guide Mobi). WbyT Smart Logistics Simplifying the movement of goods through a delivery platform, with future applications such as cleaning and storage to support daily life.

* Interstellar Technologies will conduct its work outside Woven City, with development support provided by Toyota and WbyT in the form of engineering know-how and technical staff

Toyota Group Company Inventors

A total of 12 Toyota Group companies are confirmed as Inventors

Toyota Industries Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Toyota Auto Body Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Aisin Corporation, Denso Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Toyota Motor East Japan Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Corporation, Toyota Motor Kyushu Corporation, Toyota, WbyT

SOURCE: Toyota