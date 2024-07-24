Toyota West Virginia revs up production for electrified future

New transaxle powers fifth-generation hybrid system; reinforces commitment to stable employment

Toyota West Virginia is celebrating the start of production for the fifth-generation hybrid transaxle, a core part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to electrification. Assembly of the new transaxles is a result of more than $300 million in investments at the plant announced in 2021 and 2022.

“Toyota West Virginia is on the leading edge of our company’s electrified future,” said David Rosier, Toyota West Virginia President. “The new hybrid transaxle is a testament to our teams’ know-how, expertise and determination to assemble the highest quality products for our customers. This significant achievement would simply not be possible without them.”

This milestone reflects the dedication of the more than 2,000 team members at the Mountain State facility and showcases Toyota’s commitment to electrification and long-term job stability in the U.S.

“I’m excited to be part of this team, and we all understand how important this project is,” said Shanell Spears, team leader on the hybrid transaxle line. “As the plant continues to grow and change, it’s obvious Toyota is committed to the people who work here and wants to make our community the best that it can be.”

The fifth-generation hybrid transaxle is part of the all-new Toyota Camry and Corolla Cross. Hybrid electric vehicles are a key component of the company’s portfolio approach to vehicle electrification. Toyota believes that a diverse array of products will provide all customers a role in reducing carbon emissions. Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling more than $18.6 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.

“We are so proud of what Toyota has been able to accomplish, and their commitment to West Virginia means so much,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Toyota has allowed West Virginia to be at the forefront of innovation in cutting-edge technology. We’ve already seen such incredible success, and now, we’re excited to see everyone aiming for even greater heights. I’m so grateful to Toyota for believing in West Virginia, because they have played a massive role in our state’s economic success.”

Toyota West Virginia represents a $2 billion investment and assembles both engines and drivetrain components for Toyota’s North American operations. It is the only Toyota plant in North America to build the fifth-generation hybrid transaxle. Over the past 28 years, Toyota West Virginia has donated more than $10 million to philanthropic causes across the region.

