Toyota welcomes 1,165 new employees for FY2021

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it recruited 1,735 employees during fiscal year 2020, including 1,165 new employees starting on April 1.
Number of new employees (as of April 1, 2020)
|Job Type
|FY2021
|FY2020*1
|Administrative positions*2
|74
|110
|Engineering positions*2
|395
|488
|Clerical positions
|32
|54
|Technical positions*2
|593
|752
|Health services positions*2
|70
|86
|Sports-related positions
|1
|2
|Total
|1,165
|1,492
*1Number of new employees attending the FY2020 entrance ceremony
*2Including mid-career recruitment
The table below shows recruitment statistics for FY2020.
|Job Type
|FY2020 Recruitment Statistics*1
|FY2019 Recruitment Statistics
|Administrative positions*2
|140
|118
|Engineering positions*2*3
|680
|526
|Clerical positions
|54
|54
|Technical positions
|Regular
|541
|669
|Non-regular
(Hiring by full-time staff appointment system)
|244
|305
|Toyota Technical Skills Academy
|High school program
|134
|125
|Advanced technical training
|123
|120
|1,042
|1,219
|Total*4
|1,916
|1,917
*1April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
*2Including mid-career recruitment
*3Including automotive mechanic schools
*4Excluding health services positions and including non-Japanese employees
SOURCE: Toyota