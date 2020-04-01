Toyota welcomes 1,165 new employees for FY2021

   April 1, 2020

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it recruited 1,735 employees during fiscal year 2020, including 1,165 new employees starting on April 1.

Number of new employees (as of April 1, 2020)

Job Type FY2021 FY2020*1
Administrative positions*2 74 110
Engineering positions*2 395 488
Clerical positions 32 54
Technical positions*2 593 752
Health services positions*2 70 86
Sports-related positions 1 2
Total 1,165 1,492

*1Number of new employees attending the FY2020 entrance ceremony

*2Including mid-career recruitment

The table below shows recruitment statistics for FY2020.

Job Type FY2020 Recruitment Statistics*1 FY2019 Recruitment Statistics
Administrative positions*2 140 118
Engineering positions*2*3 680 526
Clerical positions 54 54
Technical positions Regular 541 669
Non-regular
(Hiring by full-time staff appointment system)		 244 305
Toyota Technical Skills Academy High school program 134 125
Advanced technical training 123 120
1,042 1,219
Total*4 1,916 1,917

*1April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

*2Including mid-career recruitment

*3Including automotive mechanic schools

*4Excluding health services positions and including non-Japanese employees

SOURCE: Toyota

